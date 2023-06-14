Finland vs Slovenia Prediction and Betting Tips | June 16, 2023

Finland and Slovenia go head-to-head at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium in the 2024 European Championship qualifiers on Friday (June 16).

The hosts got their quest for a place in the Euro 2024 back on track with a narrow 1-0 win over Northern Ireland in March. Before that, Markku Kanerva’s men were on a five-game winless run, losing thrice, including a 3-1 defeat to Denmark in their group curtain-raiser on March 23.

Finland, who're fourth in Group H, will look to pick up two back-to-back wins for the first time since November 2021 and strengthen their stake for a place in Germany. Slovenia, meanwhile, maintained their perfect record in the qualifiers, beating San Marino 2-0 at the Stozice Stadium last time out.

That followed a 2-1 victory over Kazakhstan in their group opener in March, courtesy of second-half goals from David Brekalo and Zan Vipotnik. Slovenia have won their last four games across competitions and sit atop Group H with six points from a possible six.

Finland vs Slovenia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This is the third meeting between the two teams, with their first coming in April 1999, where the spoils were shared in a 1-1 draw.

Both sides locked horns in a friendly at the Veritas Stadion in August 2013, with Finland winning 2-0 away.

Slovenia are on a four-game winning streak and are unbeaten in eight outings since a 4-1 loss to Serbia in June.

Finland are winless in seven of their last eight home games, losing four since September 2021.

Finland vs Slovenia Prediction

While Finland and Slovenia are closely matched, the visitors have put together a solid run and are the more in-form side. However, Finland have home advantage in their favour and should do just enough to force a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Finland 1-1 Slovenia

Finland vs Slovenia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in five of Slovenia’s last seven games.)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corners in five of Finland’s last six outings.)

