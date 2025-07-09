Finland Women vs Switzerland Women Prediction and Betting Tips | July 10, 2025 

Finland and Switzerland battle for three points in a make-or-mar 2025 UEFA Women's European Championship match 18 clash on Thursday at the Stade de Geneve.

Finland will look to bounce back from their 2-1 defeat to Norway over the weekend. They went behind to Eva Nystrom's third-minute own goal before Oona Sevenius equalised six minutes later. Caroline Graham, though, scored the Norway's winner with six minutes left.

Hosts Switzerland, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a hard-fought 2-0 victory over Iceland. Both goals came in the final 15 minutes, with Geraldine Reuteler breaking the deadlock in the 76th minute before Alayah Pilgrim stepped off the bench to guarantee the victory.

The wins left Finland and Switzerland joint-level on three points in Group A.

Finland Women vs Switzerland Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Switzerland have two wins from five head-to-head games with Finland, losing once.

Their last clash in April 2019 saw the two sides cancel each other out in a goalless draw in a friendly.

Finland's last seven wins have been accompanied by clean sheets.

Five of Switzerland's last six games have produced at least three goals.

Finland haven't advanced to the knockouts of the Women's Euros since 2009.

Switzerland have opened the scoring in their last three games, winning two.

Finland have won one of their last 10 games at the Euros, losing seven.

Finland Women vs Switzerland Women Prediction

This is a winner-take-all clash, with the winning team to advance to the knockouts while the loser will be eliminated. However, Finland have a disadvantage owing to their inferior goal difference, so they need to win to qualify.

Switzerland started off their campaign on a disappointing note but bounced back with their win over Iceland. Pia Sundhage's side have struggled defensively, though, keeping two clean sheets in their last 12 games. A draw will be enough for them to qualify for their maiden Euros quarter-final.

Expect the visitors to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Finland 1-2 Switzerland

Finland Women vs Switzerland Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Switzerland to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

