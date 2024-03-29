Fiorentina vs AC Milan Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th March 2024

The Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Fiorentina lock horns with Stefano Pioli's AC Milan side in an important encounter at the Stadio Artemio Franchi on Saturday.

Fiorentina vs AC Milan Preview

Fiorentina are currently in eighth place in the Serie A standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The home side played out a 1-1 draw against Maccabi Haifa in the Europa Conference League last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

AC Milan, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Rossoneri eased past Hellas Verona by a comfortable 3-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Fiorentina vs AC Milan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

AC Milan have a good recent record against Fiorentina and have won 21 out of the last 47 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Fiorentina's 14 victories.

Only one of the last 12 matches played out between Fiorentina and AC Milan in the Serie A has ended in a draw, with the only such result during this period coming in a 1-1 draw in 2020.

Fiorentina have won their last two matches at home against AC Milan in the Serie A and could achieve three such victories in a row for the first time since 1974.

Fiorentina have played out draws in three of their last four matches in the Serie A and could draw three league games in a row for the first time since 2020.

AC Milan have picked up 15 points in away games in the Serie A in 2024.

Fiorentina vs AC Milan Prediction

AC Milan have an impressive squad at their disposal and will be intent on making their mark this season. The likes of Christian Pulisic and Rafael Leao can be lethal on their day and have a point to prove this weekend.

Fiorentina have been impressive in patches this season but have not been at their best in recent weeks. AC Milan are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Fiorentina 1-2 AC Milan

Fiorentina vs AC Milan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - AC Milan to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Fiorentina to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Rafael Leao to score - Yes