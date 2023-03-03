Fiorentina vs AC Milan Prediction and Betting Tips | March 4, 2023

Fiorentina welcome reigning champions AC Milan to the Stadio Artemio Franchi in Serie A on Saturday (March 4).

Both teams have seen an upturn in recent games and are unbeaten in their last four games across competitions. Fiorentina have won three games in that period. while Milan have won all four.

Fiorentina, 12th in the standings, returned to winning ways in Serie A after six games with a 3-0 win at Verona on Monday (February 27). Antonín Barak, Arthur Cabral and Cristiano Biraghi were on the scoresheet.

Third-placed Milan, meanwhile, made it three wins on the spin in Serie A, overcoming Atalanta 2-0 at home on Sunday (February 26). Juan Musso's own goal gave them the lead in the first half befire Junior Messias doubled their lead four minutes from time. Zlatan Ibrahimovic played his first game of the season after returning from a knee injury.

Fiorentina vs AC Milan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two rivals have met 178 times across competitions since 1931. As expected, the visitors have dominated proceedings, leading 79-51.

Milan have won four of their last five meetings against the hosts.

The visitors have won their last four games across ompetitions without conceding.

Fiorentina have won three of their last four games across competitions, keeping two clean sheets.

The hosts are winless in their last three home games in Serie A, while Milan have suffered two defeats in their last three away games.

Fiorentina have just one win in their last six home meetings against the visitors, with that win coming last season (4-3).

Both teams have conceded 30 goals in 24 league games, but the visitors have outscored Fiorentina 41-27.

Fiorentina vs AC Milan Prediction

Both teams head into this league meeting on a four-game unbeaten run. Fiorentina have picked up two wins in Serie A this year and have just one win at home since 2015 against Milan.

Milan, meanwhile, have scored once apiece in three of their last four games; in their 2-0 win over Atalanta, the first goal was an own goal.

Both teams have European commitments next week, with Fiorentina taking on Sivasspor in the UEFA Europa Conference League, while Stefano Pioli's Milan will face Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Champions League.

Both teams could rest key players, so a low-scoring draw could ensue.

Prediction: Fiorentina 1-1 AC Milan

Fiorentina vs AC Milan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Arthur Cabral to score or assist any time - Yes

