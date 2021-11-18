Fiorentina vs AC Milan prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

AC Milan are back in action with another important Serie A fixture this weekend as they take on Fiorentina at the Stadio Artemio Franchi on Saturday. AC Milan have been impressive this year and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Fiorentina are in seventh place in the Serie A standings and have improved after a slow start to their campaign. La Viola suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat against Juventus earlier this month and will look to bounce back this weekend.

AC Milan, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been exceptional this season. The Rossoneri are currently one of only two unbeaten teams in the Serie A and played out a 1-1 draw against Inter Milan in their previous game.

Fiorentina vs AC Milan Head-to-Head

AC Milan have a good record against Fiorentina and have won 18 out of 42 matches played between the two teams. Fiorentina have managed 12 victories against AC Milan and will want to cut the deficit on Saturday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in March this year and ended in a 3-2 victory for AC Milan. Fiorentina were impressive on the day but will need to be more robust this weekend.

Fiorentina form guide in the Serie A: L-W-L-W-L

AC Milan form guide in the Serie A: D-W-W-W-W

Fiorentina vs AC Milan Team News

Fiorentina need to win this game

Fiorentina

Lorenzo Venuti and Gaetano Castrovilli are injury concerns for La Viola and will not be able to play a part in this match. Nikola Milenkovic was sent off against Juventus and is suspended for this match.

Injured: Lorenzo Venuti, Gaetano Castrovilli

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Nikola Milenkovic

AC Milan have a depleted squad

AC Milan

Theo Hernandez has picked up an injury this month and might not feature in this game. Samu Castillejo, Mike Maignan, and Junior Messias are also yet to recover and will not be able to play a part this weekend.

Injured: Samu Castillejo, Junior Messias, Mike Maignan

Doubtful: Theo Hernandez

Suspended: None

Fiorentina vs AC Milan Predicted XI

Fiorentina Predicted XI (4-3-3): Bartlomiej Dragowski; Cristiano Biraghi, Igor, Lucas Martínez Quarta, Alvaro Odriozola; Erick Pulgar, Joseph Alfred Duncan, Giacomo Bonaventura; Nicolas Gonzalez, Jose Callejon, Dusan Vlahovic

AC Milan Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ciprian Tatarusanu; Pierre Kalulu, Fikayo Tomori, Simon Kjaer, Davide Calabria; Sandro Tonali, Franck Kessie; Alexis Saelemaekers, Brahim Diaz, Rafael Leao; Olivier Giroud

Fiorentina vs AC Milan Prediction

AC Milan have been exceptional in the Serie A so far and will need to win this game to keep up with Napoli in the title race. Stefano Pioli has a mix of youth and experience at his disposal and will be intent on taking all three points away from this fixture.

Fiorentina can pull off an upset on their day but have a few problems to solve to step up in this match. AC Milan are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Fiorentina 1-2 AC Milan

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi