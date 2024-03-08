Fiorentina vs AS Roma Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th March 2024

The Serie A returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Fiorentina take on Daniele De Rossi's AS Roma side in an important clash at the Stadio Artemio Franchi on Sunday.

Fiorentina vs AS Roma Preview

AS Roma are currently in fifth place in the Serie A standings and have been in impressive form in recent weeks. The away side eased past Brighton & Hove Albion by a comfortable 4-0 margin in the Europa League this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Fiorentina, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent so far this season. La Viola edged Maccabi Haifa to a narrow 4-3 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Fiorentina vs AS Roma Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

AS Roma have an excellent recent record against Fiorentina and have won 31 out of the last 54 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Fiorentina's 11 victories.

AS Roma have won only one of their last four matches against Fiorentina in the Serie A and have played out a 1-1 draw in their previous game in the reverse fixture last year.

After a winless run of four matches at home against AS Roma in the Serie A, Fiorentina have won each of their last two such games in the competition.

AS Roma have picked up only five points in their nine league matches against the other teams that are currently in the top eight of the Serie A standings this season - the lowest such tally in the competition.

Fiorentina have won six of their last eight home games in the Serie A.

Fiorentina vs AS Roma Prediction

AS Roma have been a resurgent force under Daniele De Rossi and are in excellent form at the moment. Paulo Dybala and Romelu Lukaku found the back of the net against Brighton this week and will look to replicate the feat on Sunday.

Fiorentina can pull off an upset on their day but have not been at their best in recent weeks. AS Roma are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Fiorentina 2-3 AS Roma

Fiorentina vs AS Roma Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - AS Roma to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Fiorentina to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Paulo Dybala to score - Yes