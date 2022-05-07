Fiorentina vs AS Roma Prediction and Betting Tips - 9th May 2022

Fiorentina will host AS Roma at the Stadio Artemio Franchi in Serie A on Sunday as both teams look to end their winless runs.

The Viola are on a three-game losing streak in the league after going six games without a defeat. Their quest for Europa League football next season was dealt a huge blow following consecutive defeats against Salernitana, Udinese and AC Milan, relegating them to seventh in the standings.

AS Roma, meanwhile, who reached the Europa Conference League final on Thursday, have also seen their UEFA Champions League ambitions fizzle out.

Draws with Napoli and Bologna either side of a 3-1 loss to holders Inter Milan have kept them in fifth place with 59 points, ten behind fourth-placed Juventus with a game in hand.

Qualifying for the Europa League is what Jose Mourinho's side will hope to achieve in the league, although they could also do so by winning the Conference League.

Fiorentina vs AS Roma Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Roma have won their last five top-flight games against Fiorentina and could become the first team to win six in a row against them since AC Milan (eight between 2008 and 2011).

The Giallorossi have lost only one of their last nine away games to La Viola - a 1-0 defeat in September 2016 - winning six.

Fiorentina risk losing four Serie A games in a row for the first time since December 2019 (also 4).

Roma could go four league games without a win for the first time this season and two games without a goal for the first time since December last year

Fiorentina have drawn the most Serie A games against Roma (60)

Fiorentina vs AS Roma Prediction

Both teams are desperate to return to winning ways and have their own European ambitions. Roma, though, are winless in three league games. They will enter the games with confidence after securing a place in the Conference League finals.

Fiorentina have looked poor in their last few outings, so Jose Mourinho's team could make it six wins in a row against them.

Prediction: Fiorentina 1-2 Roma.

Fiorentina vs AS Roma Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: AS Roma.

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5.

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes.

