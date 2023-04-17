Fiorentina vs Atalanta Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th April 2023

The Serie A is back in action with another round of matches this week as Fiorentina lock horns with Gian Piero Gasperini's Atalanta side in an important clash at the Stadio Artemio Franchi on Monday.

Fiorentina vs Atalanta Preview

Fiorentina are currently in ninth place in the Serie A standings and have not been at their best so far this season. La Viola were held to a 1-1 draw by Spezia in their previous league game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Atalanta, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The away side slumped to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Bologna last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Fiorentina vs Atalanta Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Fiorentina have a good historical record against Atalanta and have won 19 out of the last 44 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Atalanta's 10 victories.

After a winless run of 13 matches against Fiorentina in the Serie A, Atalanta have managed to win five of their last eight matches against La Viola in the top flight.

Fiorentina won their previous game at home against Atalanta in the Serie A and have not managed to win consecutive such games against La Dea since 2015.

Fiorentina are unbeaten in their last seven matches in the Serie A - their best record in the competition since an eight-game run in 2018.

Atalanta have failed to find the back of the net in three of their last five games away from home in the Serie A - as many as they had managed in the 17 such games preceding this run.

Fiorentina vs Atalanta Prediction

Atalanta have not been at their best and will need to be at their best to work their way back into the top four. The likes of Duvan Zapata and Mario Pasalic have a point to prove and will need to step up this weekend.

Fiorentina can pack a punch on their day and have a few issues to address ahead of this match. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Fiorentina 1-1 Atalanta

Fiorentina vs Atalanta Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Atalanta to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Mario Pasalic to score - Yes

