Fiorentina vs Atalanta Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th September 2023

Fiorentina are set to play Atalanta at the Stadio Artemio Franchi on Sunday in Serie A.

Fiorentina come into this game on the back of a 4-0 loss to Inter Milan in their most recent game. Goals from French attacker Marcus Thuram and Turkish midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu and a brace from Argentine striker Lautaro Martinez secured the win for Inter Milan.

Atalanta, on the other hand, beat Monza 3-0 in their most recent game. A goal from Brazilian midfielder Ederson and a brace from striker Gianluca Scamacca sealed the deal for Atalanta.

Fiorentina vs Atalanta Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 32 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Fiorentina have won 16 games, lost eight and drawn eight.

Argentine winger Nicolas Gonzalez has scored two goals in three league starts for Fiorentina this season.

Ghanaian midfielder Alfred Duncan has two goal contributions in one league start for Fiorentina this season.

Striker Gianluca Scamacca has scored two goals in one league start for Atalanta this season.

Belgian midfielder Charles De Ketelaere has managed two goal contributions in one league start for Atalanta this season.

Fiorentina vs Atalanta Prediction

Fiorentina endured a quiet transfer window this summer, managing to keep hold of Argentine attacker Nicolas Gonzalez despite interest from Brentford. They did let go of midfielder Sofyan Amrabat to Manchester United, and the Morocco international was a pivotal part of the midfield for the club last season.

They are currently 8th in the league, having won one, drawn one and lost one. Their most expensive signing was Argentine forward Lucas Beltran for €12 million, while Angolan striker M'Bala Nzola, who scored 13 goals in the league last season for Spezia, has also joined the club.

Atalanta, on the other hand, are 5th in the league, and have won two of their first three league games. They continue to be a well-run club, having sold Danish striker Rasmus Hojlund to Manchester United for an eye-watering fee of €70 million, and have invested that money smartly.

They spent a combined fee of €53 million on attackers El Bilal Toure and Gianluca Scamacca, while attacking midfielder Charles De Ketelaere has joined on a loan deal after a disappointing spell at AC Milan. Manager Gian Piero Gasperini is known for his ability to get the best out his attackers, and Toure and Scamacca could be next in line.

A close game is on the cards, and a draw seems likely.

Prediction: Fiorentina 2-2 Atalanta

Fiorentina vs Atalanta Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- draw

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Atalanta to score first- yes