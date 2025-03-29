Fiorentina vs Atalanta Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th March 2025

The 2024-25 edition of Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Fiorentina take on Gian Piero Gasperini's Atalanta side in an important encounter at the Stadio Artemio Franchi on Sunday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Fiorentina vs Atalanta Preview

Fiorentina are currently in eighth place in the Serie A standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The home side stunned Juventus with a 3-0 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Atalanta, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. La Dea slumped to a damaging 2-0 defeat at the hands of Inter Milan in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Fiorentina vs Atalanta Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Fiorentina have a good recent record against Atalanta and have won 21 out of the last 46 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Atalanta's 11 victories.

Fiorentina have won a total of 53 matches against Atalanta in Serie A - they have a better record in this regard only against Napoli and Bologna in the history of the competition.

The most common result in matches between Fiorentina and Atalanta is a 0-0 stalemate - they have played out a goalless draw on 15 occasions in Serie A.

Fiorentina have won 37 of their 61 matches at home against Atalanta in Serie A - their highest such win rate against an opponent that they have played at least 50 matches against in the history of the competition.

Fiorentina vs Atalanta Prediction

Atalanta have thrived under Gian Piero Gasperini but suffered a setback against Inter Milan last week. Mateo Retegui and Ademola Lookman can be lethal on their day and will look to add to their goal tallies this weekend.

Fiorentina have blown hot and cold this season but are perfectly capable of holding their own in their own backyard. La Viola are in better form at the moment and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Fiorentina 2-1 Atalanta

Fiorentina vs Atalanta Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Fiorentina to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Fiorentina to score first - Yes

