Fiorentina vs Atalanta Prediction and Betting Tips | April 3rd 2024

Fiorentina will entertain Atalanta at the Stadio Artemio Franchi in the first leg of the Coppa Italia semifinals on Wednesday.

The hosts defeated Bologna 5-4 on penalties in the quarterfinals after the match ended goalless during regulation time. The visitors overcame AC Milan 2-1 in their away meeting, with Teun Koopmeiners bagging a brace.

The hosts resumed their Serie A campaign after the international break against AC Milan on Saturday, suffering a 2-1 home loss, with all goals being scored within six minutes in the second half.

The visitors met reigning champions Napoli in Serie A on Saturday, recording a 3-0 away win. Aleksei Miranchuk and Gianluca Scamacca scored in the first half while Teun Koopmeiners added the third goal in the 88th minute.

Fiorentina vs Atalanta Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have met 140 times in all competitions. The hosts have been the better side in these meetings, with 62 wins to their name. The visitors have got the better of their southern rivals 34 times and 44 games have ended in draws.

The visitors have just one win in their last six meetings against the hosts, who have four wins to their name.

They have met 11 times in the Coppa Italia thus far, with the hosts leading 7-2 in wins and two games ending in draws.

Fiorentina have just one win in their last five games in all competitions, with three games ending in draws.

Atalanta are unbeaten in their last four games across all competitions, recording two wins on the trot.

Three of the last four meetings between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.

The visitors have just one win in their last five away games, with three games ending in draws.

Fiorentina vs Atalanta Prediction

The Viola are the runners-up from the previous edition of the competition and their wins in the two games in the competition this season have both been registered on penalties. They are winless in their last three home games, with two games ending in draws.

They are unbeaten at home in Coppa Italia against the visitors and are strong favorites. Oliver Christensen is the only absentee for head coach Vincenzo Italiano, who might make a few changes to the starting XI after the loss to AC Milan on Saturday.

La Dea head into the match on a four-game unbeaten run, recording two wins on the trot.

Gian Piero Gasperini will be without the services of Giorgio Scalvini, as the defender was injured in the match against Napoli, while Charles De Ketelaere is a doubt. Teun Koopmeiners shrugged off a knock and scored after coming on as a second-half substitute.

Considering the current form of the two teams and the visitors' better goalscoring record, Atalanta are expected to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Fiorentina 1-2 Atalanta

Fiorentina vs Atalanta Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atalanta to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Teun Koopmeiners to score or assist any time - Yes