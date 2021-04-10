Fiorentina vs Atalanta prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Fiorentina host Atalanta at the Stadio Artemio Franchi on Sunday night in a round 30 Serie A clash.

La Viola are 14th in the table, eight points clear of the relegation zone. Atalanta, meanwhile, are in a fight for the UEFA Champions League spots, with 58 points enough for fourth place.

Fiorentina come into this game on a run of one win in their last six fixtures. La Viola threw away a 2-1 lead to lose 2-3 to AC Milan before the international break.

Beppe Iachini's first game back as manager proved difficult. The Viola went down to 10 men against Genoa last week, but held out for a 1-1 draw away from home.

Atalanta followed up their UEFA Champions League exit at the hands of Real Madrid with a 2-0 win away to Hellas Verona.

La Dea defeated Udinese 3-2 at home last week, with Luis Muriel and Duvan Zapata finding the net.

Fiorentina vs Atalanta Head-to-Head

Atalanta have won four and drawn four of their last 10 games against Fiorentina.

La Viola's two wins have both come at home, although Atalanta defeated them 2-1 in their last trip to Florence.

The two teams last met in December, with Atalanta earning a comfortable 3-0 win at home.

Fiorentina form guide in Serie A: D-L-W-D-L

Atalanta form guide in Serie A: W-W-W-L-W

Fiorentina vs Atalanta Team News

Fiorentina

Beppe Iachini will be without Franck Ribery and Erick Pulgar for the game due to suspensions. Christian Kouame and Sofyan Amrabat will likely replace Ribery and Pulgar.

Igor, Kevin Malcuit and Aleksandr Kokorin remain absent through injury.

Injured: Igor, Aleksandr Kokorin, Kevin Malcuit

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Franck Ribery, Erick Pulgar

Atalanta

Gian Piero Gasperini continues to be without Hans Hateboer, with Matteo Pessina joining him on the sidelines. The Atalanta boss has a fully-fit squad barring those two and ought to stick with his trusted lineup.

Injured: Hans Hateboer, Matteo Pessina

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Fiorentina vs Atalanta Predicted XI

Fiorentina Predicted XI (3-5-2): Bartlomiej Dragowski (GK); Nikola Milenkovic, German Pezzella, Lucas Martinez Quarta; Martin Caceres, Giacomo Bonaventura, Sofyan Amrabat, Gaetano Castrovili, Cristiano Biraghi; Christian Kouame, Dusan Vlahovic

Atalanta Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Pierluigi Gollini (GK); Rafael Toloi, Cristian Romero, Berat Djimisiti; Joakim Maehle, Martin De Roon, Remo Freuler, Robin Gosens; Ruslan Malinovskyi; Luis Muriel, Duvan Zapata

Fiorentina vs Atalanta Prediction

Fiorentina are unlikely to garner anything from this game, especially with a fresh Atalanta side firing on all cylinders.

Luis Muriel and Duvan Zapata should continue their scoring streak, with La Viola unlikely to respond.

We expect this to be a comfortable win for Atalanta.

Prediction: Fiorentina 0-2 Atalanta