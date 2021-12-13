Fiorentina vs Benevento prediction, preview, team news and more | Coppa Italia 2021-22

Italian football continues this week in the form of the Coppa Italia and will see Fiorentina host Benevento on Wednesday night.

Fiorentina comfortably swept aside Cosenza in the previous round of the cup competition. A double from Dusan Vlahovic and one from Nicolas Gonzalez and Lorenzo Venuti saw the Lilies run out 4-0 winners.

Fiorentina were knocked out of the competition in the round of 16 last season by Inter Milan as they lost 2-1 to the Nerazzurri. They will be looking to go further in the competition this season.

Benevento beat SPAL 2-1 at home in dramatic fashion in their last Coppa Italia outing. After taking a first-half lead, substitute Gabriele Moncini scored an own goal in the final minute of normal time to level the scores for the visitors and take the game to extra time.

However, the striker redeemed himself as he scored the winning penalty in the final minute of extra time.

Benevento will be hoping to extend their cup run when they face Fiorentina on Wednesday.

Fiorentina vs Benevento Head-to-Head

There have been just five meetings between Fiorentina and Benevento. The hosts have won three of those games while the visitors have won one less.

The two teams last met in a Serie A clash last season. Fiorentina won the game 4-1 away from home.

Fiorentina Form Guide (All Competitions): W-W-W-L-W

Benevento Form Guide (All Competitions): W-W-W-W-L

Fiorentina vs Benevento Team News

Fiorentina

Matija Nastasic and Bartlomiej Dragowski are both injured and are not expected to play against Benevento. Gaetano Castrovilli has begun his recovery from injury and is already training. However, it is not certain when the midfielder will return to action.

Injured: Matija Nastasic, Bartlomiej Dragowski

Doubtful: Gaetano Castrovilli

Suspended: None

Benevento

Fullbacks Gaetano Letizia and Daam Foulon are both injured and will miss Wednesday's game. Gennaro Acampora came off injured in Benevento's last game and his involvement is in doubt.

Injured: Gaetano Letizia, Daam Foulon

Doubtful: Gennaro Acampora

Suspended: None

Fiorentina vs Benevento Predicted XI

Fiorentina Predicted XI (4-3-3): Pietro Terracciano; Cristiano Biraghi, Lucas Martinez Quarta, Igor Julio, Lorenzo Venuti; Youssef Maleh, Erick Pulgar, Giacomo Bonaventura; Riccardo Sottil, Nicolas Gonzalez, Dusan Vlahovic

Benevento Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alberto Paleari; Salvatore Elia, Kamil Glik, Federico Barba, Edoardo Masciangelo; Mattia Viviani, Giacomo Calo, Artur Ionita; Riccardo Improta, Roberto Insigne; Gianluca Lapadula

Fiorentina vs Benevento Prediction

Fiorentina have hit good form of late, winning their last three games on the bounce and four of their last five games. They are also in good goalscoring form as they have scored 15 times in their last five games.

Similarly, Benevento are performing well in Serie B at the moment, winning their last four games and scoring 11 goals in that period. However, the visitors could be defeated when they face a strong Fiorentina team on Wednesday.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Fiorentina 2-1 Benevento

Edited by Peter P