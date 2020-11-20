Fiorentina vs Benevento prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Serie A action resumes after the international break at the Artemio Franchi, with Fiorentina hosting Benevento in round eight of the 2020-21 Serie A season.

La Viola have had a tough start to the season, languishing in 12th place, while newly-promoted Benevento aren't faring any better in 16th place.

A 0-0 draw away at Parma was the final nail in the coffin of Beppe Iachini's much-criticized tenure, with Fiorentina sacking their manager after the game.

Cesare Prandelli has returned to take charge of his beloved club, although hitting the heights of the mid-2000s when Fiorentina were qualifying for the Champions League may be a bit of an ask.

Benevento lost to fellow promoted team Spezia in their last game, a 3-0 hammering at home that resulted in their fifth loss on the trot.

The Stregoni have conceded the most goals in Serie A so far (20), and fears of a repeat of their debut 2017-18 season, where they conceded a record 84 goals while finishing rock-bottom, have arisen.

Fiorentina vs Benevento Head-to-Head

Given that this is only Benevento's second ever season in Serie A, the two teams have only faced each other twice in official competitions, with Fiorentina winning 3-0 away and then 1-0 at home - on an emotionally charged day that was only a week after La Viola captain Davide Astori had passed away.

The teams last met in a pre-season friendly in 2019, with Benevento running out surprise 3-0 winners.

Fiorentina form guide: D-W-W-L-D

Benevento form guide: L-L-L-L-L

Fiorentina vs Benevento Team News

Fiorentina

𝓒𝓮𝓼𝓪𝓻𝓮 𝓟𝓻𝓪𝓷𝓭𝓮𝓵𝓵𝓲 💜⚜️ pic.twitter.com/krJMlXOc3s — ACF Fiorentina English (@ACFFiorentinaEN) November 19, 2020

New manager Cesare Prandelli has most of his squad to work with, although Jose Callejon and German Pezzela have trained in isolation recently, but ought to be fit come matchday.

Prandelli has outlined that he wants to move away from Iachini's 3-5-2 to a 4-3-3, which should see Igor drop out of the defence.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Jose Callejon, German Pezzela

Suspended: None

Benevento

Pippo Inzaghi will be without Gianluca Caprari for this game as he serves his suspension, while Alessandro Tuia's cheekbone fracture will keep him out until December. Iago Falque is back in training, but he may not be match-fit yet.

Christian Maggio may get a run out against his former side as Inzaghi attempts to tweak his defensive lineup.

Injured: Alessandro Tuia

Doubtful: Iago Falque

Suspended: Gianluca Caprari

Fiorentina vs Benevento Predicted XI

Fiorentina Predicted XI (4-3-3): Bartłomiej Drągowski (GK); Pol Lirola, Martin Caceres, German Pezzella, Cristiano Biraghi; , Erick Pulgar, Sofyan Amrabat, Gaetano Castrovilli; Jose Callejon, Dusan Vlahovic, Franck Ribery

Benevento (4-3-2-1): Lorenzo Montipo (GK); Gaetano Letizia, Kamil Glik, Luca Caldirola, Christian Maggio; Artur Ionita, Pasquale Schiattarella, Bryan Dabo; Roberto Insigne, Marco Sau; Gianluca Lapadula.

Fiorentina vs Benevento Prediction

Benevento are perfect opponents for Cesare Prandelli to begin his reign as Fiorentina boss, with Inzaghi's men on a run of five consecutive defeats and leaking goals all over the place.

Gaetano Castrovilli has been La Viola's best player this season, and with Callejon and Ribery alongside, the Fiorentina attack could thump plenty past Benevento.

Prediction: Fiorentina 3-0 Benevento