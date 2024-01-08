Fiorentina vs Bologna Prediction and Betting Tips | January 9th 2024

Fiorentina will entertain Bologna at the Stadio Artemio Franchi in the Coppa Italia quarter-finals on Tuesday.

The hosts booked their place in the final eight with a 4-1 win on penalties over Parma, following a 2-2 draw after extra time. Riccardo Sottil was the hero as he assisted M'Bala Zola's 83rd-minute goal and scored the equalizer in the 89th minute.

The visitors pulled off an upset in the previous round and eliminated reigning champions Inter Milan. The match was extended into extra time and Carlos Augusto broke the deadlock in the 92nd minute. The visitors dug deep as goals from Sam Beukema and Dan Ndoye in the second half of extra time helped them register a comeback 2-1 win.

The hosts suffered a 1-0 away loss to Sassuolo in their first Serie A match of the year on Saturday. The visitors were held to a 1-1 draw by Genoa, with Lorenzo De Silvestri scoring a last-gasp equalizer in added time.

Fiorentina vs Bologna Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and contest the Derby dell'Appennino. This will be the 156th edition of the derby and the hosts have been the better side in these meetings thus far with 60 wins. The visitors have got the better of their southern rivals 45 times and 50 games have ended in stalemates.

They last met in Serie A in November, with Fiorentina registering a 2-1 home win. Bologna had secured a league double last season with 2-1 wins in home and away games.

They have met 10 times in the Coppa Italia thus far, with three wins apiece for either team and four games ending in draws.

The visitors have suffered just two losses in their away games this season, with one of them coming against the hosts.

Fiorentina vs Bologna Prediction

The Gigliati suffered their first defeat in nine games on Saturday and will be gunning to return to goalscoring and winning ways. They have won their last six home games across all competitions, keeping three clean sheets, and are expected to enjoy a solid outing.

They have suffered just one loss at home against the visitors in 13 games, keeping nine clean sheets, and are strong favorites. Vincenzo Italiano will be without Dodô, Nicolás González, Gaetano Castrovilli, and Riccardo Sottil through injuries. His team looks a little light in the attacking department and Lucas Beltrán should start here.

The Rossoblù registered an away win over Inter in the Coppa Italia in December and will look to build on that form in this match. They are winless in their last two games, scoring just once while conceding four goals. They have just two wins in away meetings against the hosts in the 21st century, which is a cause for concern.

Thiago Motta has fewer injury concerns than his counterpart and will not be able to count on the services of Jesper Karlsson, Dan Ndoye, and Adama Soumaoro. Lewis Ferguson is back after serving a suspension and should start here.

Fiorentina have lost just twice at home this season while Bologna have two wins in away games. The Florence-based hosts have the upper hand in home meetings against the visitors and should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Fiorentina 2-1 Bologna

Fiorentina vs Bologna Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Fiorentina to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Lucas Beltrán to score or assist any time - Yes