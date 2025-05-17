Fiorentina vs Bologna Prediction and Betting Tips | May 18th 2025

Fiorentina will invite Bologna to the Stadio Artemio Franchi in their penultimate Serie A match of the season on Sunday. The hosts need to win their two remaining games to secure a place in UEFA competitions next season. The Rossoblù have 62 points and trail fourth-placed Juventus by just two points. They can still directly qualify for the UEFA Champions League group stage.

The Viola have endured a winless run across all competitions in May. They suffered a second consecutive loss in Serie A on Monday as they fell to a 2-1 away defeat to Venezia. After a goalless first half, Venezia scored in quick succession after the break, and Rolando Mandragora scored a consolation goal for his team in the 77th minute.

The visitors are winless in their last three league games and suffered a 3-1 away loss to AC Milan last week. Riccardo Orsolini gave them the lead in the 49th minute, and Milan produced a remarkable performance to register a comeback win.

Bologna avenged their loss in the Coppa Italia final on Wednesday as Dan Ndoye's second-half strike helped them record a 1-0 win. Milan had more possession of the ball but failed to find the back of the net.

Fiorentina vs Bologna Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams contest the Derby dell’Appennino and have met 158 times in all competitions. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 61 wins. I Rossoblù are not far behind with 47 wins, and 50 games have ended in draws.

Both teams had registered home wins in their league meetings last season, and Bologna recorded a 1-0 home win in the reverse fixture in December.

Fiorentina are unbeaten in their last eight home games in all competitions, recording five wins.

The Viola have played the second-fewest draws in Serie A this season (8), the visitors, meanwhile, have played the second-most draws (14).

Fiorentina vs Bologna Prediction

The Gigliati have lost three of their four games in May and will look to bounce back in this home game. Notably, they have conceded two goals in these losses. They have won four of their last five Serie A home games while keeping four clean sheets, and will look to build on that form.

Lucas Beltrán, Nicolò Zaniolo, and Michael Folorunsho are confirmed absentees as they will serve suspensions here. Danilo Cataldi and Edoardo Bove are sidelined with injuries, while Moise Kean and Albert Gudmundsson face late fitness tests.

The Rossoblù returned to winning ways after three games on Wednesday, lifting their first major trophy in 51 years, and will head into the match with an uplifted morale. Nevertheless, they are winless in their last three Serie A away games, failing to score in two.

Estanis Pedrola, Jens Odgaard, and Martin Erlic have been left out of the squad for this match.

The Viola have suffered just one loss at home against the visitors since 2011 and should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Fiorentina 2-1 Bologna

Fiorentina vs Bologna Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Fiorentina to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

