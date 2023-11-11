Fiorentina vs Bologna Prediction and Betting Tips | November 12th 2023

Fiorentina will invite rivals Bologna to the Stadio Artemio Franchi in this season's first edition of the Derby dell'Appennino in Serie A on Sunday.

The hosts have suffered consecutive defeats in their last three league games, failing to score in these losses as well. In their previous outing, they fell to a 1-0 home loss to Juventus and dropped to eighth place in the league standings.

The visitors have enjoyed a good run of form this season and are unbeaten in all competitions since losing to AC Milan in their campaign opener in August. Last week, they registered a 1-0 home win over Lazio, thanks to Lewis Ferguson's 46th-minute winner.

They climbed to sixth place in the league table following the win. With 18 points to their name, they lead the hosts and seventh-placed Roma by just a point in the league table.

Fiorentina vs Bologna Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two rivals have squared off 154 times in all competitions, with their first meeting dating back to 1928. The hosts enjoy a 59-45 lead in wins and 50 games have ended in draws.

The visitors registered a league double over the hosts in Serie A last season after the hosts had achieved the feat in the 2021-22 season.

Bologna have suffered just one defeat in all competitions this season, with that loss coming at home against AC Milan in August.

Fiorentina have failed to score in their last two home games in Serie A, after scoring at least once in their previous 12 home games.

Interestingly, the visitors have drawn all five of their away games in Serie A this season.

The visitors registered their first away win over the hosts since 2010 last season. In the 21st century, they have won just six times against the hosts.

Fiorentina vs Bologna Prediction

The Viola have endured a poor run of form in the league recently, suffering three defeats in a row. Having failed to score in these games as well, they will look to return to goalscoring ways in this home outing.

They returned to winning ways with a 1-0 away triumph over Cukaricki in the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday. M'Bala Nzola scored the only goal of the match from the penalty spot and they will look to build on that form in this match.

Vincenzo Italiano has a few injury concerns heading into the match as Michael Kayode, Dodô, Gaetano Castrovilli, and Rolando Mandragora are expected to miss the game through injuries. Lucas Beltrán has picked up a knock and faces a late fitness test.

The Rossoblù head into the match on an 11-game unbeaten run in all competitions and are strong favorites. They are unbeaten in their last eight away games in Serie A, drawing six games in that period.

Thiago Motta does not have any fresh absentees for the game as Oussama El Azzouzi and Adama Soumaoro are long-term absentees and Jesper Karlsson is also sidelined with a knee injury.

Considering the current form of the two teams and recent history, a low-scoring draw might ensue.

Prediction: Fiorentina 1-1 Bologna

Fiorentina vs Bologna Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Joshua Zirkzee to score or assist any time - Yes