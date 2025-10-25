Fiorentina vs Bologna Prediction and Betting Tips | October 26th 2025

Fiorentina will welcome Bologna to the Stadio Artemio Franchi in Serie A on Sunday. The hosts have endured a winless run in the league thus far and are 19th in the league table with three points.

Ad

The Rossoblù are fifth in the standings with 13 points, five fewer than league leaders Napoli.

The Viola met AC Milan in their previous league outing and fell to a 2-1 away loss. Robin Gosens broke the deadlock in the 55th minute, but Rafael Leão's brace helped Milan complete a comeback. They bounced back in the UEFA Conference League on Thursday and registered a 3-0 away win over Rapid Wien, thanks to goals from Cher Ndour, Edin Džeko, and Albert Guðmundsson.

Ad

Trending

The visitors have enjoyed a good run of form and are unbeaten in their last five games. They defeated Cagliari 2-0 last week in Serie A and made it three wins in a row with a 2-1 away triumph over FCSB in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday. Jens Odgaard and Thijs Dallinga scored in quick succession in the first half.

Fiorentina vs Bologna Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams contest the Derby dell'Appennino and have met 159 times in all competitions. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings with 62 wins. The Rossoblù have 47 wins and 50 games have ended in draws.

Both teams recorded home wins in their league meetings last season.

Only Roma have conceded fewer goals (3) than Bologna in Serie A this season (5).

Fiorentina have conceded at least two goals in four of their last five league games.

The last eight Serie A meetings between them have produced conclusive results, with four wins for each team.

The visitors have failed to score in three of their six away games this season and they have scored two goals apiece in the other three.

Ad

Fiorentina vs Bologna Prediction

The Gigliati have lost their three Serie A home games this season, scoring one goal apiece, and will look to build on that form. They have suffered just one loss at home against the visitors since 2010.

Christian Kouame is a long-term absentee, while Tariq Lamptey is a major doubt for Stefano Pioli.

The Rossoblù have won their last three games, keeping two clean sheets, and will look to build on that form. Interestingly, they have scored at least once in their last six games in this fixture.

Ad

Jens Odgaard and Ciro Immobile have been left out of the squad due to injuries.

The Viola have lost their three Serie A home games this season, and considering the visitors' uptick in form, we back the Rossoblù to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Fiorentina 1-2 Bologna

Fiorentina vs Bologna Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bologna to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Ad

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More