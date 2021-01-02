Fiorentina vs Bologna prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Fiorentina welcome Bologna to the Artemio Franchi Stadium as the 2020-21 Serie A season resumes after the winter break.

Both sides have had a tough campaign so far and languish in the bottom half of the table at 14th and 13th respectively.

La Viola have been one of the biggest disappointments this season, winning only three of their 14 games. However, their last victory came against Juventus as they humiliated the reigning champions 3-0 in Turin on 22 December.

Confidence is naturally high in the camp following that result, and coach Cesare Prandelli will be looking to build on that historic victory. Meanwhile, Bologna will be hoping to end their five-game winless run.

Back-to-back losses to Inter Milan and Roma were followed by three consecutive draws, a run which saw them drop from 10th to 13th in the standings.

Fiorentina vs Bologna Head-To-Head

In 30 previous games between the sides, Fiorentina have a huge advantage. The Viola have won 13 times compared to Bologna's four victories. A further 13 duels have ended all square.

Last season, Bologna held Fiorentina to a 1-1 draw at home but the corresponding fixture ended in a 4-0 thumping for the latter.

Advertisement

Fiorentina Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-D-D-W

Bologna Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-D-D-D

Fiorentina vs Bologna Team News

Fiorentina

The home side has a clean bill of health ahead of this match. However, they will be missing left-back Cristiano Biraghi, who is suspended due to accumulation of yellow cards.

Injured: None

Suspended: Cristiano Biraghi

Unavailable: None

Rested and ready to go again 👊



Following their Christmas break, the Rossoblù will be returning to Casteldebole today to begin their preparations for #FiorentinaBologna 💪🔴🔵#WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/5nBstpP5zY — Bologna FC 1909 (@BolognaFC1909en) December 30, 2020

Bologna

The Rossoblu will be without full-backs Aaron Hickey and Ibrahima Mbaye, while Nicola Sansone is also injured. Federico Santander and Andreas Olsen are long-term absentees. However, goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski is back from injury.

Injured: Aaron Hickey, Ibrahima Mbaye, Nicola Sansone, Federico Santander, and Andreas Olsen

Advertisement

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Fiorentina vs Bologna Predicted XI

Fiorentina (3-5-2): Bartlomiej Dragowski; Nikola Milenkovic, German Pezzella, Igor; Martin Caceres, Borja Valero, Sofyan Amrabat, Gaetano Castrovilli, Cristiano Biraghi; Dusan Vlahovic, Frank Ribery.

Bologna (4-2-3-1): Angelo da Costa; Takehiro Tomiyasu, Danilo, Gary Medel, Mitchell Dijks; Jerdy Schouten, Andri Fannar Baldursson; Emanuel Vignato, Roberto Soriano, Musa Barrow; Rodrigo Palacio.

Fiorentina vs Bologna Prediction

Both sides have been largely unimpressive in the campaign so far, despite possessing some good attacking weapons. We expect this match to be a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Fiorentina 1-1 Bologna