Fiorentina vs Cagliari Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd October 2023

The Serie A is back in action with another round of matches this week as Cagliari lock horns with an impressive Fiorentina side in an important clash at the Stadio Artemio Franchi on Monday.

Fiorentina vs Cagliari Preview

Cagliari are currently in 20th place in the Serie A standings and have struggled to cope with the rigours of the top flight this season. The away side slumped to a damaging 3-1 defeat at the hands of AC Milan last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Fiorentina, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent over the past year. La Viola were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by Frosinone in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Fiorentina vs Cagliari Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Fiorentina have a good recent record against Cagliari and have won 18 out of the last 38 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Cagliari's 10 victories.

Fiorentina are unbeaten in their last five matches against Cagliari in the Serie A and have conceded only one goal in these games.

Cagliari have failed to find the back of the net in each of their last three games away from home against Fiorentina in the Serie A and last endured such a run in 1967.

Fiorentina have won four out of their last five matches at home in the Serie A and have scored two goals in the first half of each of their last two such games.

In their last two seasons in the Serie A, Cagliari have picked up only one point from their first three games away from home.

Fiorentina vs Cagliari Prediction

Fiorentina have an impressive squad at their disposal and will be intent on proving their mettle this weekend. Nicolas Gonzalez has stepped up to the plate so far this season and will look to add to his goal tally in this match.

Cagliari have struggled in the top flight this season and are in desperate need of an immediate resurgence. Fiorentina are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Fiorentina 3-1 Cagliari

Fiorentina vs Cagliari Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Fiorentina to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Cagliar to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Nicolas Gonzalez to score - Yes