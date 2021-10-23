Fiorentina vs Cagliari prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Fiorentina entertain Cagliari at Stadio Artemio Franchi in their upcoming Serie A fixture on Sunday.

The hosts suffered their second defeat in a row as they fell to a 1-0 loss to Venezia in their previous outing. With four wins and four losses in their eight outings, they are now in ninth place in the league standings.

Cagliari recorded their first win of the campaign in their previous outing, as they overcame Sampdoria at home with a 3-1 win. But the win wasn't enough for them to climb out of the relegation zone as they are in the 18th spot in the league standings.

Fiorentina vs Cagliari Head-to-Head

There have been 84 meetings between the two sides across all competitions so far. The hosts have been the better side in this fixture with 35 wins to their name while Cagliari have 25 wins. The spoils have been shared 24 times between the two sides.

They have been evenly matched in their last 11 games, with four wins for both teams and three games ending in draws. They last squared off in league action in May at Unipol Domus, a game that ended in a goalless draw.

Fiorentina form guide (Serie A): L-L-W-L-W

Cagliari form guide (Serie A): W-D-L-L-D

Fiorentina vs Cagliari Team News

Fiorentina

Aleksandr Kokorin remains on the sidelines with a muscle injury while Gaetano Castrovilli has fully recovered and is in contention to start here. Riccardo Sottil picked up two yellow cards in the loss against Venezia and is suspended for the game.

Erick Pulgar has been ruled out with an ankle injury while Bartłomiej Drągowski is also sidelined with a muscle strain. Michele Cerofolini is also expected to sit this one out.

Injured: Bartłomiej Drągowski, Michele Cerofolini, Aleksandr Kokorin, Erick Pulgar

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Riccardo Sottil

Cagliari

Cagliari have a lengthy injury list for the game and Diego Godin became the latest casualty after picking up a knee injury on Friday.

Marko Rog, Sebastian Walukiewicz, Leonardo Pavoletti, Diego Farias, Riccardo Ladinetti, Dalbert Henrique and Damir Ceter Valencia are all ruled out with injuries.

Injured: Marko Rog, Sebastian Walukiewicz, Leonardo Pavoletti, Diego Farias, Damir Ceter Valencia, Riccardo Ladinetti, Dalbert Henrique

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Fiorentina vs Cagliari Predicted XI

Fiorentina Predicted XI (4-3-3): Pietro Terracciano; Alvaro Odriozola, Matija Nastasic, Lucas Martinez Quarta, Cristiano Biraghi; Riccardo Saponara, Giacomo Bonaventura, Sofyan Amrabat; Nicolas Gonzalez, José Callejón, Dusan Vlahovic

Cagliari Predicted XI (4-4-2): Alessio Cragno; Gabriele Zappa, Andrea Carboni, Luca Ceppitelli, Martin Caceres; Alessandro Deiola, Kevin Strootman, Razvan Marin, Nahitan Nandez; Keita Balde, Joao Pedro

Fiorentina vs Cagliari Prediction

Fiorentina have struggled to record positive results in recent fixtures while Cagliari are struggling with injuries at the moment. When the two sides clash on Sunday, we expect a tight game that ends in a goalless draw.

Prediction: Fiorentina 0-0 Cagliari

