Fiorentina vs Cremonese Prediction and Betting Tips | April 27th 2023

Fiorentina will welcome Cremonese to the Stadio Artemio Franchi in the second leg of the Coppa Italia semi-finals on Thursday.

The hosts have a two-goal advantage on aggregate from the first leg, as goals from Arthur Cabral and Nicolás González helped them to a 2-0 away win earlier this month.

Interestingly, they have recorded just one win in their five games in all competitions since. On Sunday, they fell to a 3-2 away defeat against Monza in Serie A, with the hosts overturning a two-goal deficit. It was Fiorentina's second 3-2 defeat in a row.

Cremonese failed to make it three wins in a row in Serie A on Sunday as they suffered a 3-0 defeat against Udinese, conceding all three goals within the first 36 minutes of the game.

They have never recorded a win against the hosts at Thursday's venue, so they might find it difficult to overturn a two-goal deficit.

Fiorentina vs Cremonese Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 17 times in all competitions since 1929. As expected, the hosts have dominated proceedings against their northern rivals with nine wins. As many as seven games have ended in draws and the visitors have just one win to their name.

The hosts are undefeated against Cremonese since 1929.

The hosts have won their last three meetings against the visitors, scoring seven goals and conceding twice in that period.

Cremonese have scored at least one goal in seven of their eight meetings at Thursday's venue against the hosts.

The hosts have kept clean sheets in four of their last six meetings against the visitors.

Cremonese have defeated Napoli and Roma in their away games in the Coppa Italia this season.

Fiorentina vs Cremonese Prediction

The hosts were on a nine-game winning run between February and April but have recorded just one win in their last five games. They have seen a sudden drop in form and are winless in their last three home games. The Viola have never lost a game at home against Cremonese, so that bodes well for them.

La Cremo have just one win from their last six away games. They have scored at least two goals in three of their last five away games and will be hopeful of finding the back of the net.

With the hosts having a two-goal lead on aggregate, we expect them to play for a draw, and as Cremonese have never recorded an away win over Fiorentina, a low-scoring draw might ensue.

Prediction: Fiorentina 1-1 Cremonese

Fiorentina vs Cremonese Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Arthur Cabral to score or assist any time - Yes

