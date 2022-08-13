Fiorentina vs Cremonese prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2022-23

Fiorentina will play host to Cremonese at Stadio Artemio Franchi in Serie A on Sunday.

Fiorentina will launch their new campaign against Cremonese, who earned promotion to the top-flight last season. The Viola hope to achieve a better status than their seventh position last term.

Four outstanding signings have arrived ahead of the new season, including Luka Jović from Real Madrid and Rolando Mandragora from Juventus. Six others returned from loan spells. Fiorentina are the firm favorites to carry off Sunday’s meeting. They will also aim for a big win to ensure a comfortable goal difference.

Cremonese last played in Serie A in the 1995-96 season. They have been through a challenging period as a club, swinging between Serie B and Serie C2. However, they produced an outstanding campaign last season, finishing second in Serie B to achieve promotion to the top flight.

In preparation for the new campaign, La Cremo recruited 15 new players, including Frank Tsadjout from AC Milan and Tommaso Milanese from Roma. Coach Massimiliano Alvini will essentially have a test run in Florence.

Fiorentina have won the Serie A title twice in 1955–56 and 1968–69. It’s not clear if they will nurse such ambition this term, but they are eager to start on a positive note.

Fiorentina vs Cremonese Head-to-Head

Their last and only meeting till date was won by Fiorentina 7-1, but it was quite a long time ago in 2013.

Fiorentina form guide (all competitions): L-L-W-W-W

Cremonese form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-W-W

Fiorentina vs Cremonese Team News

Fiorentina

Right-back Lorenzo Venuti has been sidelined with muscle issues while midfielder Gaetano Castrovilli is recuperating from knee surgery.

Injury: Lorenzo Venuti, Gaetano Castrovilli.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Cremonese

Centre-back Matteo Bianchetti will not play a part due to muscular problems. Defensive midfielder Santiago Ascacíbar is out of action with a biceps femoris muscle injury.

Injury: Matteo Bianchetti, Santiago Ascacíbar.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Fiorentina vs Cremonese Predicted Xls

Fiorentina (4-3-3): Pierluigi Gollini (GK), Dodo, Nikola Milenković, Igor Julio, Cristiano Biraghi, Giacomo Bonaventura, Sofyan Amrabat, Youssef Maleh, Jonathan Ikoné, Luka Jović, Nicolás González

Cremonese (3-4-1-2): Andrei Radu (GK), Leonardo Sernicola, Vlad Chiricheş, Johan Vásquez, Paolo Ghiglione, Charles Pickel, Michele Castagnetti, Emanuele Valeri, Luca Zanimacchia, Frank Tsadjout, David Okereke

Fiorentina vs Cremonese Prediction

Fiorentina will also use the game to do some spadework for their next encounter in the Europa Conference League play-off against Twente. The August 18 clash will take place at Stadio Artemio Franchi as well – the timing for a dress rehearsal couldn't be better.

Cremonese will field many new players, some of whom may not have been sufficiently observed by the Viola technical staff. But Fiorentina will likely hold out and secure victory.

Prediction: Fiorentina 2-0 Cremonese

