Fiorentina vs Empoli Prediction and Betting Tips | April 27, 2025

Fiorentina welcome local rivals Empoli to the Stadio Artemio Franchi in Serie A on Sunday. The hosts are eighth in the league with 56 points, four fewer than fourth-placed Bologna. Fiorentina are chasing a direct European qualification spot while Empoli, 19th, are fighting to preserve their top-flight status.

Fiorentina are unbeaten in eight games across competitions. They returned to winning ways after consecutive draws earlier this week, with a 2-1 triumph at Cagliari. Robin Gosens equalised in the 36th minute before Lucas Beltran bagged a 48th-minute winner.

Empoli, meanwhile, are winless in nine games across competitions. They drew 2-2 at home to Venezia in Serie A last week and lost 2-1 to Bologna in the Coppa Italia semi-final second leg, losing 5-1 on aggregate, in midweek.

Fiorentina vs Empoli Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two Florence-based rivals have crossed paths 36 times across competitions, with Fiorentina leading 16-9.

Emploli are unbeaten in six meetings against Fiorentina. The reverse fixture in September ended in a goalless draw, while Empoli won the Coppa Italia Round of 16 clash on penalties.

Fiorentina are unbeaten in six home games across competitions, winning four wins and keeping as many clean sheets.

Empoli have endured an 18-game winless run in Serie A.

Only Juventus (14) have drawn more games in Serie A this season than Empoli (13).

Fiorentina vs Empoli Prediction

Fiorentina are unbeaten in eight games, winning five. They have won three of their last four Serie A home games without conceding. They are winless in three home meetings with Empoli and lost 2-0 in Serie A last season.

Andrea Colpani was absent against Cagliari but should start from the bench. Moise Kean was left out of the squad due to personal reasons and remains a major doubt. Edoardo Bove remains the only confirmed absentee for Raffaele Palladino.

Empoli, meanwhile, have won once since December, with that triumph coming on penalties over Juventus in the Coppa Italia in February. They have lost six of their last nine Serie A away games but are unbeaten in six meetings against La Viola, keeping three clean sheets.

Liberato Cacace was booked last week and is suspended due to accumulation of yellow cards. Christian Kouame, Szymon Zurkowski, Youssef Maleh and Nicolas Haas continue to be sidelined with injuries, while Ardian Ismajli will undergo a late fitness test.

While Empoli have been the better side in the derby recently, considering the current form of both teams, expect La Viola to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Fiorentina 2-0 Empoli

Fiorentina vs Empoli Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Fiorentina to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - No

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

