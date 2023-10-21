Fiorentina vs Empoli Prediction and Betting Tips | October 23rd 2023

Fiorentina and Empoli draw the curtain on round nine of the Italian Serie A when they lock horns at the Stadio Artemio Franchi on Monday.

Both sides head into the game in contrasting form, with Vincenzo Italiano’s men looking to make it eight straight matches without defeat across all competitions.

Fiorentina maintained their fine run of results as they picked up a resounding 3-1 victory over Italian champions Napoli last time out.

Italiano’s side have now gone seven straight matches without defeat across all continents, picking up four wins and three draws since September’s 4-0 loss against Inter Milan.

With 17 points from eight matches, Fiorentina are currently fifth in the Serie A table, level on points with Napoli and Juventus.

Elsewhere, Empoli failed to return to winning ways in their last outing before the international break as they were held to a goalless draw by Udinese.

Prior to that, Aurelio Andreazzoli’s men picked up their first win of the season on September 27, when they edged out Salernitana on home turf, five days before suffering a 3-0 loss at Bologna.

With four points from their opening eight matches, Empoli are currently 18th in the Serie A table, just two points above rock-bottom Cagliari.

Fiorentina vs Empoli Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 11 wins from the last 20 meetings between the sides, Fiorentina have been the dominant side in the history of this fixture.

Empoli have picked up four wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on five occasions.

Fiorentina are unbeaten in 10 of their last 11 home games against Empoli, picking up six wins and four draws since April 2006.

Andreazzoli’s men have failed to win their last 13 away matches across all competitions, losing nine and claiming four draws since January’s 1-0 victory over Inter Milan.

Fiorentina have won all but one of their last five Serie A matches, with September’s 1-1 draw against Frosinone being the exception.

Fiorentina vs Empoli Prediction

While Empoli will be looking to find their feet, they will have to show their mettle against a well-drilled Fiorentina side who are unbeaten in their last seven matches.

However, Italiano’s men are currently firing on all cylinders and we are backing them to come away with all three points.

Prediction: Fiorentina 2-0 Empoli

Fiorentina vs Empoli Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Fiorentina to win

Tip 2: More than 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in four of the last five meetings between the teams)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in six of Fiorentina’s last eight matches)