Fiorentina vs Empoli prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Fiorentina will lock horns with Empoli at the Stadio Artemio Franchi in Serie A on Sunday.

La Viola played out a 1-1 draw against reigning champions Inter Milan in their previous outing and will be keen to return to winning ways. They have a spot in the Europa League and Europa Conference League qualifiers in their sights, as they are in eighth place with 47 points.

Empoli, meanwhile, are without a win in 2022. Their last win across competitions came in the Coppa Italia second round against Verona in December. They played out a 1-1 draw against Verona in their previous league outing.

Fiorentina vs Empoli Head-to-Head

The game between the two teams is referred to as Derby dell’Arno, as the clubs are situated near the river Arno. The two Tuscan rivals have squared off 29 times across competitions.

Fiorentina have been the better side in this fixture with 15 wins to Empoli's seven. The spoils have been shared seven times.

The last six games in this fixture have produced conclusive results, with four games ending in a win for Empoli. They last met at the Carlo Castellani Stadium in November, whre Empoli scored twice in as many minutes to earn a 2-1 win.

Fiorentina form guide (all competitions): D-W-D-L-L.

Empoli form guide (all competitions): D-L-D-L-L.

Fiorentina vs Empoli Team News

Fiorentina

Giacomo Bonaventura has trained separately from the group, while Krzysztof Piatek picked up an injury with Poland in the international break. They both face late fitness tests ahead of this game.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: Krzysztof Piatek, Giacomo Bonaventura.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Empoli

Riccardo Marchizza and Nicolas Haas are the two injury concerns for Gli Azzurri. Fabiano Parisi will serve a one-game suspension following his fifth yellow card of the campaign.

Injured: Riccardo Marchizza, Nicolas Haas.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: Fabiano Parisi.

Unavailable: None.

Fiorentina vs Empoli Predicted XIs

Fiorentina (4-3-3): Pietro Terracciano (GK); Alvaro Odriozola, Nikola Milenkovic, Lucas Martinez Quarta, Cristiano Biraghi; Sofyan Amrabat, Lucas Torreira, Gaetano Castrovilli; Riccardo Saponara, Jonathan Ikone, Arthur Cabral.

Empoli (4-3-2-1): Guglielmo Vicario (GK); Riccardo Fiamozzi, Sebastiano Luperto, Simone Romagnoli, Liberato Cacace; Kristjan Asllani, Szymon Zurkowski, Filippo Bandinelli; Liam Henderson, Nedim Bajrami; Andrea Pinamonti.

Fiorentina vs Empoli Prediction

La Viola have played the fewest stalemates (5) in Serie A this season, so this game could produce a decisive result. Empoli have been without a win since December, while Fiorentina have eight wins in their last 11 league games at home.

Though Empoli have been the better team in this fixture recently, Fiorentina are in better form at the moment and should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Fiorentina 2-1 Empoli.

