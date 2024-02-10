Fiorentina vs Frosinone Prediction and Betting Tips | February 11th 2024

The Italian Serie A returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Fiorentina and Frosinone lock horns at the Stadio Artemio Franchi on Sunday.

Vincenzo Italiano’s men head into the weekend without a win in their last four games against the visitors and will be looking to end this poor run.

Fiorentina were left empty-handed once again as they suffered a narrow 3-2 defeat against Lecce at the Stadio Comunale Via del Mare last Friday.

Italiano’s side have now lost three games on the spin, a run which has seen them crash out of the Supercoppa Italiana courtesy of a 3-0 defeat against Napoli on January 18.

Despite their recent slump in form, Fiorentina remain on course to secure European football as they sit eighth in the Serie A table, two points off the UEFA Europa Conference League qualification spot.

Frosinone, on the other hand, continue to struggle for results in the bottom half of the table as they fell to a 3-2 defeat against AC Milan at the Stadio Benito Stirpe.

Eusebio Di Francesco's men have now failed to win seven of their last eight matches across all competitions, losing six and picking up one draw since December.

With 23 points from 23 matches, Frosinone are currently 14th in the Serie A table, just five points above the relegation zone.

Fiorentina vs Frosinone Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

The results have been split right down the middle in the history of this fixture, with Fiorentina and Frosinone claiming one win each in their previous five encounters.

Di Francesco's men are unbeaten in their last four matches against Fiorentina, picking up one win and three draws since a 4-1 loss in November 2015.

Fiorentina have lost just one of their last nine home matches across all competitions while picking up seven wins and one draw since mid-November.

Frosinone are one of just two sides without an away win in the Serie A and they currently hold the division’s joint-worst away record, having picked up just three wins in their 11 matches so far.

Fiorentina vs Frosinone Prediction

Both sides have struggled to get going in recent weeks and will head into Sunday’s game in search of a pick-me-up.

Fiorentina’s home advantage gives them a slight edge and we are backing them to claim all three points and end their winless run against Frosinone.

Prediction: Fiorentina 2-0 Frosinone

Fiorentina vs Frosinone Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Fiorentina to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in four of the last five meetings between the teams)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in nine of Fiorentina’s last 10 matches)