Fiorentina vs Genoa Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th April 2024

The Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this week as Genoa take on an impressive Fiorentina side in an important encounter at the Stadio Artemio Franchi on Monday.

Fiorentina vs Genoa Preview

Genoa are currently in 12th place in the Serie A standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The away side edged Hellas Verona to a narrow 2-1 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Fiorentina, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. La Viola were held to a disappointing 0-0 stalemate by Viktoria Plzen in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.

Fiorentina vs Genoa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Fiorentina have a good recent record against Genoa and have won 13 out of the last 34 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Genoa's five victories.

Fiorentina have lost only one of their last 12 matches against Genoa in the Serie A, with their only such defeat during this period coming by a 2-1 margin in 2019.

Fiorentina are unbeaten in their last 16 matches at home against Genoa in the Serie A - more such results than they have obtained against any other team in the competition.

Fiorentina and Genoa have played out a total of 10 draws in the last 10 seasons of the Serie A - the joint-highest such results of any fixture in the competition during this period.

Fiorentina have won only two of their last 12 matches in the Serie A - only Frosinone and Salernitana have a worse record during this period.

Fiorentina vs Genoa Prediction

Fiorentina are in the midst of a slump at the moment and will need to work hard to turn their campaign around. La Viola have several issues to resolve at the moment and have a point to prove this weekend.

Genoa can pack a punch on their day but have been inconsistent over the past year. Fiorentina are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Fiorentina 3-1 Genoa

Fiorentina vs Genoa Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Fiorentina to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Fiorentina to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Andrea Belotti to score - Yes