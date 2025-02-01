Fiorentina vs Genoa Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd February 2025

The 2024-25 edition of Serie A is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Genoa take on an impressive Fiorentina side in an important encounter at the Stadio Artemio Franchi on Sunday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Fiorentina vs Genoa Preview

Genoa are currently in 12th place in the Serie A standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Genovese outfit eased past Monza by a 2-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Fiorentina, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate over the past year. La Viola defeated Lazio by a 2-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Fiorentina vs Genoa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Fiorentina have a good recent record against Genoa and have won 14 out of the last 36 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Genoa's five victories.

Fiorentina have won four of their last five matches against Genoa in Serie A and are unbeaten in 13 of their last 14 such games in the competition.

Genoa have played out a total of 39 draws against Fiorentina in Serie A - more draws than they have played out against any other opponent in the history of the competition.

Fiorentina are unbeaten in their last 25 matches at home against Genoa in Serie A but have won only one of their last seven such games in the competition.

Genoa have kept six clean sheets in their last nine matches in Serie A - as many as they had achieved in the 28 such games preceding this run.

Fiorentina vs Genoa Prediction

Fiorentina have been in impressive form this season and will need to step up to the plate in this fixture. Moise Kean can be lethal on his day and will look to make his mark in this fixture.

Genoa can pack a punch on their day and have come together as a robust unit over the past month. Fiorentina are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Fiorentina 3-1 Genoa

Fiorentina vs Genoa Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Fiorentina to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Fiorentina to score first - Yes

