Fiorentina vs Genoa prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

The Serie A returns to the fold with another round of fixtures this week as Fiorentina lock horns with Genoa on Monday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to step up in this game.

Genoa are in 19th place in the Serie A standings and will likely face a relegation battle in the coming months. The away side suffered a 3-1 defeat against AC Milan in the Coppa Italia this week and has a point to prove in this fixture.

Fiorentina, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive this season. La Viola stunned Napoli with a 5-2 victory this week and will want a similar result in this match.

Fiorentina vs Genoa Head-to-Head

Fiorentina have an impressive record against Genoa and have won 11 out of 15 matches played between the two teams. Genoa have managed four victories against Fiorentina and will need to cut the deficit on Monday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Fiorentina. Genoa were not at their best on the day and will need to step up to the plate in this fixture.

Fiorentina form guide in the Serie A: L-D-D-W-W

Genoa form guide in the Serie A: L-D-D-L-L

Fiorentina vs Genoa Team News

Fiorentina have a good squad

Fiorentina

Marco Benassi and Lucas Martinez Quarta are injury concerns for La Viola and will not be able to play a part in this match. Sofyan Amrabat is on international duty at the moment and will be unavailable for selection.

Injured: Marco Benassi, Lucas Martinez Quarta

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Sofyan Amrabat

Genoa need to win this game

Genoa

Nicolo Rovella, Hernani, Yayah Kallon, and Valon Behrami are injured and will not be able to feature in this game. Domenico Criscito has returned a negative test and will be available for selection.

Injured: Nicolo Rovella, Hernani, Yayah Kallon, Valon Behrami

Suspended: Johan Vasquez

Unavailable: None

Fiorentina vs Genoa Predicted XI

Fiorentina Predicted XI (4-3-3): Pietro Terracciano; Aleksa Terzic, Igor, Cristiano Biraghi, Alvaro Odriozola; Lucas Torreira, Joseph Alfred Duncan, Giacomo Bonaventura; Riccardo Saponara, Nicolas Gonzalez, Dusan Vlahovic

Genoa Predicted XI (3-5-2): Salvatore Sirigu; Sinan Gumus, Mattia Bani, Zinho Vanheusden; Domenico Criscito, Paolo Ghiglione, Filippo Melegoni, Milan Badelj, Manolo Portanova; Mattia Destro, Felipe Caicedo

Fiorentina vs Genoa Prediction

Fiorentina have excellent players in their ranks but have been plagued by bouts of inconsistency this season. The likes of Vlahovic and Saponara can make a mark on their day and will need to step up in this fixture.

Genoa are four points away from safety at the moment and cannot afford another string of poor results in the Serie A. Fiorentina have been the better team this season and should be able to win this game.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Fiorentina 3-1 Genoa

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi