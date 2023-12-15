Fiorentina vs Hellas Verona Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th December 2023

The Serie A is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Hellas Verona lock horns with an impressive Fiorentina side in an important clash at the Stadio Artemio Franchi on Sunday.

Fiorentina vs Hellas Verona Preview

Hellas Verona are currently in 19th place in the Serie A standings and have struggled to cope with the rigours of the top flight this season. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against Lazio last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Fiorentina, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. La Viola held Ferencvaros to a 1-1 draw in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Fiorentina vs Hellas Verona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Fiorentina have a good recent record against Hellas Verona and have won 15 out of the last 27 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Hellas Verona's five victories.

Fiorentina won both their matches against Hellas Verona in the Serie A last season without conceding a single goal and scored a total of five goals in the process.

Four of the last five matches played between Hellas Verona and Fiorentina at the Stadio Artemio Franchi have ended in a 1-1 draw, with Fiorentina winning the other match.

After picking up a total of 17 points in their first eight matches in the Serie A, Fiorentina have picked up only seven points in their last seven games in the competition.

Hellas Verona have played out draws in their last three matches in the Serie A and have not played out four consecutive league draws since 1989.

Fiorentina vs Hellas Verona Prediction

Fiorentina have an impressive squad at their disposal but are in the midst of a difficult patch at the moment. La Viola can pack a punch on their day and will need to be at their resurgent best in this fixture.

Hellas Verona find themselves in a relegation battle at the moment and will need to play out of their skins this weekend. Fiorentina are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Fiorentina 2-1 Hellas Verona

Fiorentina vs Hellas Verona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Fiorentina to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Fiorentina to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Jonathan Ikone to score - Yes