Fiorentina vs Hellas Verona Prediction and Betting Tips | September 18, 2022

Fiorentina will play host to Hellas Verona at the Stadio Artemio Franchi in round seven of the Italian Serie A on Sunday.

The Viola head into the weekend winless in eight games and will look to end this dry spell.

Fiorentina were denied their first win in Group A of the Europa Conference League, as they lost 3-0 against Istanbul Basaksehir on Thursday.

They have now returned to Serie A, where they are on a five-game winless run, picking up three draws and two losses. With six points from as many games, Florentina are 11th in the standings, one point and three places above Verona.

Meanwhile, Verona were denied their first set of consecutive wins this season, as they fell to a 2-0 loss against Lazio last time out. Before that, they picked up their first win of the season on September 4, when they saw off Sampdoria 2-1 at home.

Verona head into the weekend without an away win this season, picking up two draws and one loss from three games.

Fiorentina vs Hellas Verona Head-To-Head and Betting Tips

With 13 wins from the last 25 meetings between the two teams, Fiorentina boast a superior record in this fixture.

Verona have picked up five wins in this period, while the spoils have been shared on seven occasions.

Fiorentina are unbeaten in five games against the visitors, claiming one win and two draws.

Verona are without an away win this season, picking up two draws and one loss in three outings away from home.

Fiorentina have failed to win their last eight games across competitions, losing four and drawing five.

Fiorentina vs Hellas Verona Prediction

Fiorentina will look to make an immediate response following their humbling Conference League defeat against Istanbul Basaksehir. The Viola have enjoyed the better of this fixture, so they should come away with all three points once again.

Prediction: Fiorentina 2-1 Hellas Verona

Fiorentina vs Hellas Verona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Fiorentina

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in their last five games.)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been five or more bookings in five of the last six meetings between the sides.)

