Fiorentina vs Hellas Verona prediction, preview, team news and more | Italian Serie A 2021-22

Fresh off the back of a Coppa Italia exit at the hands of Juventus, Fiorentina will play host to Hellas Verona in round 28 of the Serie A on Sunday.

The visitors will head into the game seeking to get one over the hosts, having failed to win any of the last four meetings between the sides since 2019.

Fiorentina were dumped out of the Coppa Italia last Wednesday, courtesy of a slender 1-0 defeat at the hands of Juventus.

They now turn their attention to Serie A, where they fell to a 2-1 loss at Sassuolo on February 20, which saw their two-game winning streak come to an end.

With 42 points from 26 games, Fiorentina are currently eighth in the Serie A table, two points and one place above Sunday’s visitors.

Meanwhile, Hellas Verona returned to winning ways last time out as they saw off Venezia 3-1 on home turf.

They are now unbeaten in each of their last three outings, claiming seven points in that time, while claiming four wins and one draw from their last six games.

While Hellas Verona will be looking to keep this fine form going, next up is an opposing side they have failed to defeat in each of the last four meetings since 2019.

Fiorentina vs Hellas Verona Head-To-Head

Fiorentina head into Sunday’s game with a clear upper hand in the history of this fixture, claiming 13 wins from their previous 24 encounters. Hellas Verona have managed five wins in that time, while six games have ended all square.

Fiorentina Form Guide: L-W-W-L-D

Hellas Verona Form Guide: W-D-W-L-W

Fiorentina vs Hellas Verona Team News

Fiorentina

The hosts will be without the services of Giacomo Bonaventura, who is currently suspended after picking up a red card against Sassuolo on February 26.

Injured: Giacomo Bonaventura

Suspended: None

Hellas Verona

Gianluca Frabotta, Ivor Pandur, Miguel Veloso, Pawel Dawidowicz and Mateusz Praszelik are all recuperating from injuries and will sit out Sunday’s game.

Injured: Gianluca Frabotta, Ivor Pandur, Miguel Veloso, Pawel Dawidowicz, Mateusz Praszelik

Suspended: None

Fiorentina vs Hellas Verona Predicted XI

Fiorentina Predicted XI (4-3-3): Pietro Terracciano (GK); Igor Julio, Nikola Milenković, Cristiano Biraghi, Lorenzo Venuti; Youssef Maleh, Gaetano Castrovilli, Lucas Torreira; Jonathan Ikoné, Nicolas Gonzalez, Krzysztof Piatek

Hellas Verona Predicted XI (3-4-3): Lorenzo Montipò (GK); Nicolò Casale, Koray Günter, Federico Ceccherini; Darko Lazović, Ivan Ilić, Adrien Tameze, Davide Faraoni; Gianluca Caprari, Antonín Barák, Giovanni Simeone

Fiorentina vs Hellas Verona Prediction

Hellas Verona have turned a corner this year, claiming four wins and one draw from their eight games in 2022. Fiorentina, meanwhile, will be looking to find their feet after losing their last two outings in all competitions. We predict a share of the spoils in this one, with both sides settling for a point apiece.

Prediction: Fiorentina 1-1 Hellas Verona

