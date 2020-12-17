Fiorentina vs Hellas Verona prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Fiorentina take on high-flying Hellas Verona at the Stadio Artemio Franchi on Saturday in round 13 of the 2020-21 Serie A season.

La Viola are struggling in 16th place, just three points above the relegation zone. Verona, in stark contrast, are seventh in the table, with 19 points from 12 games.

After being handed a demoralising 3-0 defeat away to Atalanta, Fiorentina extended their winless run to four games, drawing 1-1 to the much-improved Sassuolo at home.

Hamed Traore's 13th-minute opener for the visitors was cancelled out by Dusan Vlahovic's 35th-minute penalty, with both sides sharing the spoils.

The high of defeating Lazio by a 2-1 scoreline away from home quickly evaporated for Hellas Verona as they fell to a 2-1 defeat at home to a floundering Sampdoria.

Two excellent strikes from Albin Ekdal and Valerio Verre gave the visitors a 2-0 lead, with Mattia Zaccagni's 70th-minute penalty giving Verona some hope.

By the time Antonin Barak was sent off for a disgraceful stamp in injury time, the game was well and truly over.

Il Verona ci prova fino all’ultimo e la riapre con #Zaccagni, ma passa la Samp di misura. Fra 3️⃣ giorni di nuovo in campo a Firenze!#DaiVerona #VeronaSamp #SerieATIM #OltreILimitiConOppo pic.twitter.com/NOr5Znfbfq — Hellas Verona FC (@HellasVeronaFC) December 16, 2020

Advertisement

Fiorentina vs Hellas Verona Head-to-Head

Fiorentina have won five of their last 10 games against Hellas Verona, with the Scaligeri winning three and drawing two of their own. The away side has triumphed six times in this fixture in the last 10, although that was not the case last season.

Verona won 1-0 at home, while Fiorentina managed a 1-1 draw at the Artemio Franchi the last time they met in July of this year.

Fiorentina form guide: W-L-D-L-D

Hellas Verona form guide: L-W-D-W-L

Fiorentina vs Hellas Verona Team News

Fiorentina

With Cristiano Biraghi and Gaetano Castrovilli starting in their previous game against Sassuolo, La Viola boss Cesare Prandelli has the luxury of a fully-fit squad to choose from.

He employed a three-man backline in that game, with Prandelli likely to stick to that formation, although Franck Ribery may get a rest.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Hellas Verona

Dopo l’MPV di novembre, @assocalciatori e @UssiSport hanno scelto di assegnare a @Mattia_Zaccagni anche il premio di miglior gialloblù della stagione 2019/20, nell’ambito del #GalàDelCalcioTriveneto, che quest’anno si tiene in forma virtuale.



Complimenti ZAC 👏🟡🔵#HVFC pic.twitter.com/kmqLhamMWN — Hellas Verona FC (@HellasVeronaFC) December 17, 2020

Advertisement

Ivan Juric lost striker Andrea Favilli to injury ahead of the game against Sampdoria, and he joins Marco Benassi, Ronaldo Vieira and Nikola Kalinic in the treatment room. Mert Cetin is back and available, but Antonin Barak is suspended following his red card.

Federico Ceccherini was substituted against Sampdoria with a calf injury, with no updates on his condition yet.

Injured: Marco Benassi, Ronaldo Vieira, Nikola Kalinic, Andrea Favilli

Doubtful: Federico Ceccherini

Suspended: Antonin Barak

Fiorentina vs Hellas Verona Predicted Lineups

Fiorentina Predicted XI (3-5-2): Bartlomiej Dragowski (GK); German Pezzella, Nikola Milenkovic, Martin Caceres; Pol Lirola, Giacomo Bonaventura, Erick Pulgar, Gaetano Castrovilli, Cristiano Biraghi; Christian Kouame, Dusan Vlahovic

Hellas Verona Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Marco Silvestri (GK); Pawel Dawidowicz, Matteo Lovato, Federico Dimarco; Marco Davide Faraoni, Miguel Veloso, Adrien Tameze, Darko Lazovic; Eddy Salcedo, Mattia Zaccagni; Ebrima Colley

Fiorentina vs Hellas Verona Prediction

Cesare Prandelli is still awaiting his first Serie A win in this spell as Fiorentina boss. With games against Hellas Verona and Juventus to come, he may be left searching for another few games.

Verona have plenty of injuries but are a well-drilled side, and Dusan Vlahovic may struggle to find the net.

We expect a closely-fought contest that will end in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Fiorentina 1-1 Hellas Verona.