Fiorentina vs Lazio Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th October 2022

The Serie A is back in action with another round of matches this week as Fiorentina lock horns with Maurizio Sarri's Lazio outfit in an important clash at the Stadio Artemio Franchi on Monday.

Fiorentina vs Lazio Preview

Lazio are currently in fifth place in the Serie A standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Biancocelesti thrashed Spezia by a 4-0 margin in their previous league game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Fiorentina, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the league table at the moment and have slumped after a strong start to their campaign. La Viola eased past Hearts by a 3-0 margin in the Europa Conference League last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Fiorentina vs Lazio Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Lazio have a good record against Fiorentina and have won 28 out of the 46 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Fiorentina's 11 victories.

Fiorentina have won only one of their last 10 matches against Lazio in the Serie A, with their only victory in the league coming in May 2021.

Lazio have kept a clean sheet in each of their last two Serie A games against Fiorentina - their longest streak against La Viola since 2015.

Fiorentina and Lazio have not repeated the same result in consecutive matches in the last seven Serie A games that have been played between the two teams.

Lazio's three consecutive Serie A victories represents their best streak in the competition since 2015 and their best ever under Maurizio Sarri.

Fiorentina have won only one of their last seven matches in the Serie A and have failed to find the back of the net in four of these matches.

Fiorentina vs Lazio Prediction

Lazio have been in impressive form so far this season and will be intent on a top-four finish. The likes of Pedro and Ciro Immobile can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark in this fixture.

Fiorentina are in the midst of a slump and have plenty of work to do to improve their fortunes in the coming weeks. Lazio are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Fiorentina 1-3 Lazio

Fiorentina vs Lazio Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lazio

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Lazio to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Pedro to score - Yes

