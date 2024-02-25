Fiorentina vs Lazio Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th February 2024

The Serie A returns to the fold with another round of matches this week as Fiorentina lock horns with Maurizio Sarri's Lazio side in an important encounter at the Stadio Artemio Franchi on Monday.

Fiorentina vs Lazio Preview

Lazio are currently in seventh place in the Serie A standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side eased past Torino by a comfortable 2-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Fiorentina, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the league table at the moment and are yet to hit their stride this season. La Viola were held to a 1-1 draw by Empoli in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Fiorentina vs Lazio Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Lazio have an impressive recent record against Fiorentina and have won 30 out of the last 49 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Fiorentina's 11 victories.

Fiorentina have picked up only one point in their last five matches against Lazio in the Serie A and have failed to find the back of the net in four of these games.

Fiorentina have lost nine of their last 12 matches against Lazio in the Serie A - their worst record against a single opponent in the competition during this period.

Lazio have won each of their last two matches away from home against Fiorentina in the Serie A and have never three consecutive victories of this nature in the competition.

Lazio have found the back of the net in each of their last four matches in the Serie A but have managed to win only two of these games.

Fiorentina vs Lazio Prediction

Lazio have shown signs of improvement in recent weeks and will be intent on building on their impressive goalscoring run in recent weeks. Felipe Anderson and Ciro Immobile can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this week.

Fiorentina are in the midst of a slump at the moment and have failed to step up to the plate over the past month. Lazio are currently in better form and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Fiorentina 1-2 Lazio

Fiorentina vs Lazio Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lazio to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Fiorentina to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Ciro Immobile to score - Yes