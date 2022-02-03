Fiorentina vs Lazio Prediction and Betting tips | 5th February 2022

Serie A action returns after the international break as Fiorentina entertain Lazio in a middle-of-the-table clash on Saturday.

Both sides played out a draw in their previous outings as Fiorentina were held to a 1-1 draw at relegation-threatened Cagliari, while Lazio were held to a goalless draw by Atalanta.

After this league game, both sides are in action in the Coppa Italia quarter-finals, with the hosts squaring off against Atalanta and the capital club facing a tough test at AC Milan.

Fiorentina vs Lazio Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two clubs have squared off 160 times across all competitions, with Lazio leading 65-52 in wins and 43 games ending in a draw.

They have met every season in Serie A since the 2004-05 campaign.

Only AC Milan (47) and Inter Milan (53) have scored more goals than Lazio this season in the Italian top-flight, on the flip side they have the worst defensive record (39 goals conceded) in the upper half of the table.

Only Roma (2) and Salernitana (2) have drawn fewer games than the hosts (3) in the Serie A this season.

Fiorentina have scored more goals at home than any other side in the Serie A (29).

Lazio have endured their worst defensive run in their travels since the 1983-84 campaign (37), conceding 23 goals in the 12 games so far.

Fiorentina vs Lazio Prediction

Dusan Vlahovic left Fiorentina in the January transfer window in a €75 million move to Juventus.Thus this game will no longer be reduced to just a battle of two of the best strikers in the Italian top-division, with Lazio's Ciro Immobile also scoring 17 goals so far.

They last played out a goalless draw in 2013 so we expect to see at least a couple of goals being scored in this game. While Vlahovic's absence is sure to be felt by the home side, their incredible home form makes them a tricky opponent for I Biancocelesti.

Lazio have won six of their last eight Serie A games against Fiorentina and should overcome them here as well, as the hosts figure out their style of play in the absence of Vlahovic. The visiting side are the favorites to record a win here.

Prediction: Fiorentina 1-2 Lazio.

Fiorentina vs Lazio Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lazio (Lazio are undefeated in 9 of their last 10 matches against Fiorentina in all competitions)

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 3: Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (There have been over 2.5 goals scored in Fiorentina's last 10 home games in Serie A; There have been over 2.5 goals scored in Lazio's last 9 away games in Serie A)

Tip 4: Ciro Immobile to score anytime - Yes (The Italian striker has scored five goals in Lazio's last five games across all competitions)

