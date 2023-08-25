Fiorentina vs Lecce Prediction and Betting Tips | August 27, 2023

Fiorentina welcome Lecce to the Stadio Artemio Franchi in Serie A on Sunday (August 27).

The hosts got their campaign off to a flying start, winning 4-1 at Genoa in their campaign opener last week. Cristiano Biraghi, Giacomo Bonaventura and Nicolás González scored in the first half before Rolando Mandragora added a fourth in the second half. The win put them atop the standings after the opening matchweek.

Lecce, meanwhile, also enjoyed a winning start to their league campaign, beating Lazio 2-1 at home. Veteran striker Ciro Immobile put Lazio ahead in the 26th minute. Pontus Almqvist and Federico Di Francesco scored in the last six minutes to complete Lecce's stunning comeback to take their team to seventh in the league table.

Fiorentina vs Lecce Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 38 times across competitions, with Fiorentina leading 15-11.

La Viola went unbeaten in two Serie A meetings against Lecce last season, winning 1-0 at home and drawing 1-1 on the road.

Eight of their last nine meetings have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.

Fiorentina have one win in five home games against Lecce, who have three wins in that period.

Lecce have failed to score more than once n their last nine meetings against Fiorentina.

Fiorentina vs Lecce Prediction

Fiorentina looked in good touch in their campaign openee. They lost 1-0 at Rapid Wien in the UEFA Europa Conference League playoff first leg on Thursday.

Vincenzo Italiano will need to rest a few players, as he looks to ensure a place in Europe for the second straight season. Moreover, it will be his team's third game in a week, with the priority likely being the second leg in Europe.

He has four players, including Antonin Barak and Jonathan Ikone, unavailable due to injury, while there are doubts over the availability of Sofyan Amrabat, who's set to leave soon.

Lecce, meanwhile, have had a week's rest for this game. They have lost once in their five games at Fiorentina. Nevertheless, La Viola should hold on for a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Fiorentina 1-1 Lecce

Fiorentina vs Lecce Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Giacomo Bonaventura to score or assist any time - Yes