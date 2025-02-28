Fiorentina vs Lecce Prediction and Betting Tips | February 28th 2025

Fiorentina will invite Lecce to the Stadio Artemio Franchi in Serie A on Friday. The hosts are in seventh place in the league standings with 42 points. Lecce, meanwhile, have dropped to 16th place in the standings and have 25 points to their name.

I Viola have seen a drop in form, having lost their last three games. They failed to score for the second consecutive match last week, suffering a 1-0 away loss to Verona.

Lecce have also been in poor touch recently and have won just one of their last six games in all competitions. They saw their unbeaten streak in Serie A end after three games last week, as they lost 1-0 at home to Udinese, failing to score for the third consecutive match.

Fiorentina vs Lecce Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 41 times in all competitions. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings with 16 wins. I Salentini are not far behind with 12 wins and 13 games have ended in draws.

The last three meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals. I Viola registered a 6-0 away win in the reverse fixture in October.

The visitors have the worst attacking record in Serie A, scoring 18 goals in 26 games.

Fiorentina have won just one of their last six home meetings against I Salentini, while suffering three defeats.

Lecce have failed to score in four of their last five league outings.

I Viola have lost just one of their last six meetings against the visitors while recording three wins.

I Salentini have registered two wins in eight league games in 2025, with both registered away from home.

Fiorentina vs Lecce Prediction

Fiorentina are on a three-game losing streak, scoring just one goal while conceding five times. They have won two of their last three home games, scoring five goals and will look to build on that form.

Amir Richardson picked his fifth yellow card of the league campaign last week and will serve a suspension here. Yacine Adli is not available due to an ankle injury while Moise Kean is also not an option for Fiorentina after picking up an injury last week. Michael Folorunsho and Andrea Colpani face late fitness tests.

Lecce have failed to score in their last three games and will look to return to goalscoring ways. They have lost just one of their last four away games while recording two wins.

Santiago Pierotti and Filip Marchwiński are confirmed absentees for Lecce in this match. Antonino Gallo and Þórir Jóhann Helgason are back in full training and should start from the bench.

I Viola have a good recent record in this fixture and considering their home advantage, we back them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Fiorentina 1-0 Lecce

Fiorentina vs Lecce Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Fiorentina to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Yellow cards - Over/Under 2.5 Yellow cards - Over 2.5 yellow cards

Tip 4: Both teams to score - No

