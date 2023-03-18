Fiorentina vs Lecce Prediction and Betting Tips | March 19, 2023

Fiorentina welcome 15th-placed Lecce to the Stadio Artemio Franchi in Serie A on Sunday (March 19).

The hosts have three wins in a row in Serie A, while the visitors have lost three straight games. Fiorentina won 2-0 at Cremonese 2-0 on March 12, thanks to goals from Rolando Mandragora and Arthur Cabral.

They continued their fine form in the UEFA Europa Conference League, beating Sivasspor 4-1 in the Round of 16 second leg to book their place in the next round. Lecce, meanwhile, suffered their second consecutive 2-0 defeat last week, with goals from Wilfried Singo and Antonio Sanabria helping Torino to an away win.

Fiorentina vs Lecce Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 37 times across competitions since 1929, with Fiorentina leading 14-11.

Seven of their last eight meetings have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.

Fiorentina are winless in their last four home games against Lecce, losing thrice and not scoring twice.

The hosts have been unbeaten across competitions since February, winning seven of eight games and scoring at least twice in six games.

Lecce have lost three straight games without scoring They have also failed to score in three of their last five away games.

Fiorentina have not kept a clean sheet at home in Serie A since September and have kept just one clean sheet against Lecce since 2006.

Fiorentina vs Lecce Prediction

I Viola are on a four-game unbeaten run in Serie A, winning their last three. They will look to capitalise on I Lupi's poor run of form, as the visitors have failed to score in their last three outings.

Lecce have two wins in their last three away games and have also picked up three wins in their last four games at Fiorentina. Nonetheless, the hosts are in good touch at the moment and should record a narrow win.

Prediction: Fiorentina 2-1 Lecce

Fiorentina vs Lecce Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Fiorentina

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Arthur Cabral to score or assist any time - Yes

Poll : 0 votes