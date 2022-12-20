Fiorentina vs Lugano Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st December 2022

Fiorentina play their last game of 2022 against Lugano in a club friendly on Wednesday, looking to sign the year off on a winning note.

With Serie A only returning after the turn of the New Year, La Viola looked to keep themselves in shape by participating in a spate of friendlies.

Wins over Arezzo (4-1), Always Ready (9-0) and Bastia (2-1) were followed by a 1-1 draw with AS Monaco on Saturday.

In the season proper, Vincenzo Italiano's side have blown hot and cold, sitting in 10th position of the Italian top-flight with five wins and 19 points from 15 matches.

Their form appeared to improve in the weeks leading up to the mid-season break, winning five games on the trot in all competitions before AC Milan beat them 2-1.

Lugano have also struggled to keep up with the leading pack in the Swiss Super League, languishing 12 points off leaders Young Boys in fourth place.

Since the break started, they have played two friendlies and won both - 1-0 vs Monza and 3-0 vs Freiburg II. Tomorrow's match will be their last until the league resumes on 22 January.

Fiorentina vs Lugano Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Fiorentina and Lugano have met in a club friendly once in September 2014, with the Swiss outfit sealing a 2-1 win.

Lugano are looking to make it three friendly wins in a row before finishing the year, having beaten Monza and Freiburg II during the mid-season break.

Fiorentina are unbeaten in four friendly games during this break, winning thrice.

La Viola have kept just one clean sheet in four friendly games, while conceding once in the other three games.

Lugano have kept clean sheets in their last two friendly games.

Fiorentina vs Lugano Prediction

Both teams are on a good run of form right now, posting encouraging results during the break, and will be looking to end their respective calendar years on a winning note.

Lugano could give Fiorentina a tough run for their money but La Viola are still a better team in terms of quality and should narrowly prevail.

Prediction: Fiorentina 2-1 Lugano

Fiorentina vs Lugano Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Fiorentina

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

