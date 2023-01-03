Fiorentina vs Monza Prediction and Betting Tips | January 4, 2023

Fiorentina and Monza will square off for the first time in 2023 when they meet at the Stadio Artemio Franchi in round 16 of Serie A on Wednesday (January 4).

The hosts re on a seven-game unbeaten run and will look to continue in the same vein.

Fiorentina enjoyed a near-perfect run during the 2022 FIFA World Cup break, winning six and drawing one of their seven friendlies.

They now return to Serie A, where they were denied a fourth win on the trot when they fell to a 2-1 loss to AC Milan on November 13. With 19 points from 15 games, Fiorentina are tenth in the league, level on points with 11th-placed Bologna.

Meanwhile, Monza are 14th in the standings, level on 16 points with 15th-placed Sassuolo.

Raffaele Palladino’s side have struggled away from home, where they have managed just one win in the league this season and are on a three-game losing streak. Monza head into Thursday off the back of a friendly campaign where they lost two of their three games, scoring three goals and conceding six.

Fiorentina vs Monza Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will only be the second meeting between Fiorentina and Monza, who first squared off in the Coppa Italia in August 2019.

In that game, Andrea Brighenti handed the Biancorossi a first-half lead. Fiorentina, though, turned the game around in the last ten minutes, thanks to a brace from Dusan Vlahovic and Federico Chiesa’s 89th-minute effort.

Fiorentina head into the new year unbeaten in seven friendlies, claiming six wins and a draw.

Monza have lost their last three away games in Serie A since a 3-0 win at Sampdoria in October.

Fiorentina vs Monza Prediction

Fiorentina head into Thursday as firm favourites to come away with the desired results after a sensational run in friendlies. C men take on an inconsistent Monza side who have struggled on the road, so they should claim a slender win.

Prediction: Fiorentina 2-1 Monza

Fiorentina vs Monza Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Fiorentina

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in seven of Fiorentina’s last nine games.)

Tip 3: More than 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corners in Monza’s last eight games.)

