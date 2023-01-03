Fiorentina vs Monza Prediction and Betting Tips | January 4, 2023

Fiorentina and Monza will square off for the first time in 2023 when they meet at the Stadio Artemio Franchi in round 16 of Serie A on Wednesday (January 4).
The hosts re on a seven-game unbeaten run and will look to continue in the same vein.
Fiorentina enjoyed a near-perfect run during the 2022 FIFA World Cup break, winning six and drawing one of their seven friendlies.
They now return to Serie A, where they were denied a fourth win on the trot when they fell to a 2-1 loss to AC Milan on November 13. With 19 points from 15 games, Fiorentina are tenth in the league, level on points with 11th-placed Bologna.
Meanwhile, Monza are 14th in the standings, level on 16 points with 15th-placed Sassuolo.
Raffaele Palladino’s side have struggled away from home, where they have managed just one win in the league this season and are on a three-game losing streak. Monza head into Thursday off the back of a friendly campaign where they lost two of their three games, scoring three goals and conceding six.
Fiorentina vs Monza Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- This will only be the second meeting between Fiorentina and Monza, who first squared off in the Coppa Italia in August 2019.
- In that game, Andrea Brighenti handed the Biancorossi a first-half lead. Fiorentina, though, turned the game around in the last ten minutes, thanks to a brace from Dusan Vlahovic and Federico Chiesa’s 89th-minute effort.
- Fiorentina head into the new year unbeaten in seven friendlies, claiming six wins and a draw.
- Monza have lost their last three away games in Serie A since a 3-0 win at Sampdoria in October.
Fiorentina vs Monza Prediction
Fiorentina head into Thursday as firm favourites to come away with the desired results after a sensational run in friendlies. C men take on an inconsistent Monza side who have struggled on the road, so they should claim a slender win.
Prediction: Fiorentina 2-1 Monza
Fiorentina vs Monza Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Fiorentina
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in seven of Fiorentina’s last nine games.)
Tip 3: More than 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corners in Monza’s last eight games.)