Fiorentina vs Parma Prediction and Betting Tips | 20th July 2023

The pre-season features an exciting clash between two Serie A teams this week as Parma lock horns with an impressive Fiorentina side in an intriguing fixture at the Viola Park on Thursday.

Fiorentina vs Parma Preview

Parma finished in fourth place in the Serie B standings last season and narrowly missed out on promotion to the Italian top flight. The away side played out a 0-0 draw against Cagliari last month and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Fiorentina secured an eighth-place finish in the Serie A league table this year and have been inconsistent over the past year. La Viola slumped to a narrow 2-1 defeat against West Ham United in the Europa Conference League final last month and will need to bounce back this week.

Fiorentina vs Parma Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Fiorentina have a good recent record against Parma and have won 15 out of the last 38 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Parma's 10 victories.

After three consecutive seasons in the Italian top flight between 2018 and 2021, Parma will now be featuring in their third Serie B campaign on the trot after losing to Cagliari in their promotion play-offs.

Fiorentina ended their Serie A campaign on a particularly strong note last season with an unbeaten run of four league matches, winning three of these games and scoring eight goals in the process.

Fiorentina are unbeaten in their last three matches against Parma in all competitions but have played out draws in two of these games.

After a 3-0 victory against Parma in 2015, Fiorentina have scored only three goals in their last six matches against Parma in all competitions and have won only one of these games.

Fiorentina vs Parma Prediction

Fiorentina have a good squad at their disposal and will look to make the most of their pre-season tour this year. La Viola have been a picture of inconsistency over the past year and have a point to prove this week.

Parma have not been at their best in recent years and will need to work hard to reclaim their place in Italy's upper echelons. Fiorentina are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Fiorentina 3-1 Parma

Fiorentina vs Parma Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Fiorentina

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Fiorentina to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Giacomo Bonaventura to score - Yes