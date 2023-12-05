Fiorentina vs Parma Prediction and Betting Tips | December 6th 2023

Fiorentina will welcome Parma to the Stadio Artemio Franchi in the Coppa Italia round of 16 on Wednesday.

The hosts, finalists from the last season, are one of the eight teams to have earned a direct spot in the round of 16 of the competition. The visitors, meanwhile, registered a 4-2 win over Lecce in the previous round.

They took a two-goal lead in the first half but Lecce fought back well to equalize in the second half. Marin Pongračić's own goal put them ahead in injury time and Dennis Man's last-gasp penalty helped restore a two-goal lead for the visitors.

The hosts registered a 3-0 win over Salernitana in the Serie A on Sunday, thanks to goals from Lucas Beltrán, Riccardo Sottil, and Giacomo Bonaventura. The visitors were helped to a 1-0 win over Spezia, thanks to an own goal from João Moutinho in injury time.

Fiorentina vs Parma Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 67 times in all competitions thus far. The hosts have the upper hand in these games with 24 wins to their name. The visitors are not far behind with 19 wins to their name and 24 games have ended in draws.

They have met 15 times in the Coppa Italia, including the finals in the 1998-99 and 2000-01 seasons. The visitors won it in 1999 and the hosts lifted the cup in 2001.

Fiorentina are unbeaten in their last four meetings against Parma, with three games ending in draws. Interestingly, they are winless in their last three home meetings against them.

They have been evenly matched in their last 13 meetings, with three wins apiece for either side and seven games ending in draws.

The visitors have won three of their last four away games in all competitions.

Fiorentina vs Parma Prediction

The Gigliati have won four of their last five games in all competitions, scoring eight goals while conceding just four times in that period. They have lost just once at home in seven Coppa Italia meetings against the visitors and are strong favorites.

In-form winger Nico Gonzalez has some fitness issues and has not been called up for this match. Lucas Martínez Quarta will serve a suspension while Dodo, Gaetano Castrovilli, and Tommaso Martinelli are long-term absentees.

The Crociati have lost just once in their last seven games, with that loss coming in an away meeting against Lecco in Serie B. They have won three of their last four away games and will look to build on that form in this match.

Fabio Pecchia does not have any major absentees for the match and should be able to field a strong starting XI. They are unbeaten in their last three away meetings against the hosts, though two games have ended in draws.

Considering the current form of the two teams, we expect the match to be contested closely, but home advantage should come in handy for Fiorentina and we back them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Fiorentina 2-1 Parma

Fiorentina vs Parma Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Fiorentina to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Giacomo Bonaventura to score or assist any time - Yes