Fiorentina vs Roma Prediction and Betting Tips | October 5th 2025

Fiorentina will invite Roma to the Stadio Artemio Franchi in Serie A on Sunday. The hosts have endured a winless run in the league thus far, while the capital club have won four of their five games.

The Viola met Pisa in their previous outing and were held to a goalless draw, ending their losing streak in the league after two games. They bounced back with a win in their UEFA Conference League campaign opener, defeating Sigma 2-0 at home. Roberto Piccoli scored in the 27th minute, and Cher Ndour doubled their lead in stoppage time.

The visitors played Verona in Serie A last week and registered a 2-0 win. Artem Dovbyk broke the deadlock in the seventh minute, and Matías Soulé added the second goal in the 79th minute.

They saw their winning streak across all competitions come to an end after three games as they lost 1-0 to Lille in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday. Lille goalkeeper Berke Ozer produced one of the best individual performances in this edition of the competition, as he saved three penalties in that match.

Fiorentina vs Roma Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two central Italian teams have a long-standing rivalry and have crossed paths 197 times in all competitions. The capital club have the upper hand in the head-to-head record, with 69 wins. The hosts are not far behind with 60 wins and 68 games have ended in draws.

Both teams recorded home wins in the league last season.

Fiorentina's last four wins against the visitors have been registered at home.

Roma have scored one goal apiece in four of their last five games in this fixture.

The visitors have the best defensive record in Serie A this season, conceding just one goal.

The capital club have seen conclusive results in seven games across all competitions this season, recording five wins.

Fiorentina vs Roma Prediction

The Gigliati returned to winning ways after four games on Thursday and will look to continue that form here. Two of their three wins across all competitions this season have been registered at home.

Stefano Pioli will be without the services of Christian Kouamé and Tariq Lamptey due to injuries. Moise Kean missed the Conference League opener but should be back for this match.

The Giallorossi have seen under 2.5 goals in their five league games thus far, keeping four clean sheets. Interestingly, they have a 100% record on their travels this season, scoring four goals in three games.

Paulo Dybala should be on the bench for this match and Leon Bailey remains the only confirmed absentee for Gian Piero Gasperini.

Although Fiorentina have a good home record in this fixture, considering the visitors' winning streak on their travels this season, we back the Giallorossi to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Fiorentina 1-2 Roma

Fiorentina vs Roma Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Roma to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

