Fiorentina vs Roma prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

A beleaguered Fiorentina welcome Roma to the Stadio Artemio Franchi on Wednesday night in a round 25 Serie A clash.

La Viola are only seven points clear of eighteenth-placed Cagliari with a tough run of fixtures coming up. Meanwhile, the Giallorossi will be keen to improve on their fifth-placed standing in the league table.

A 3-0 win over Spezia a fortnight ago eased the pressure on Fiorentina boss Cesare Prandelli's shoulders. However, La Viola undid all that good work with a 0-1 loss away to fellow strugglers Udinese last week.

They've only managed to earn four points from the last 15 available. With the likes of Milan and Atalanta to come in the near future, things look bleak.

A 3-1 win over Braga in the midweek UEFA Europa League game ensured Roma progressed to the round of 16 to face Shakhtar Donetsk.

The euphoria surrounding that win evaporated as Paulo Fonseca's men fell to a top team yet again - a thrilling 2-1 defeat by AC Milan at the Stadio Olimpico.

The Giallorossi are two points behind Atalanta in fourth. With Napoli snapping at their heels, they need three points from this game.

Advertisement

Fiorentina vs Roma Head-to-Head

Roma have the edge over Fiorentina in recent memory, having won five of the last 10, while La Viola have won three.

The Giallorossi have a decent record at the Artemio Franchi. They last lost there in 2016 in the league, apart from the 1-7 thrashing in the 2018-19 Coppa Italia.

The two teams last met earlier in the season in November, with Roma winning 2-0 at the Olimpico.

Fiorentina form guide in Serie A: L-W-L-L-D

Roma form guide in Serie A: L-D-W-L-W

Fiorentina vs Roma Team News

Fiorentina

Giacomo Bonaventura and Christian Kouame are the only absences from Cesare Prandelli's squad. La Viola are likely to rotate a bit, given the short gap between games.

Sofyan Amrabat and Lorenzo Venuti ought to make their returns to the lineup, with Valentin Eyserric and Kevin Malcuit making way.

Injured: Giacomo Bonaventure, Christian Kouame

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Roma

Advertisement

Stephan El Shaarawy's form ought to see him start for Roma

Paulo Fonseca welcomed Marash Kumbulla back to his squad in the previous game against AC Milan. The young centre-back should start in place of out-of-favor Federico Fazio.

Chris Smalling and Bryan Reynolds have begun training with the group once again. However, Edin Dzeko and Roger Ibanez continue to recover from muscular injuries.

Injured: Edin Dzeko, Roger Ibanez, Davide Santon, Riccardo Calafiori, Nicolo Zaniolo

Doubtful: Chris Smalling, Bryan Reynolds

Suspended: None

Fiorentina vs Roma Predicted XI

Fiorentina Predicted XI (3-5-2): Bartlomiej Dragowski (GK); Nikola Milenkovic, German Pezzella, Lucas Martinez Quarta; Lorenzo Venuti, Gaetano Castrovilli, Erick Pulgar, Sofyan Amrabat, Christian Biraghi; Franck Ribery, Dusan Vlahovic

Roma Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Pau Lopez (GK); Gianluca Mancini, Bryan Cristante, Marash Kumbulla; Bruno Peres, Amadou Diawara, Jordan Veretout, Leonardo Spinazzola; Carles Perez, Stephan El Shaarawy; Borja Mayoral

Fiorentina vs Roma Prediction

Roma may have struggled against top sides this season, but they have demolished the lesser lights of the league with ease. Fiorentina are sadly one of the poorer teams in the league this season, and it's hard to look beyond a comfortable win for the Giallorossi.

Stephan El Shaarawy has looked in great form of late and could find the net in a high-scoring game. However, Dusan Vlahovic could offer a goal threat for La Viola to make things interesting for neutrals.

Prediction: Fiorentina 1-3 Roma