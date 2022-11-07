Fiorentina vs Salernitana Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th November, 2022

Fiorentina host Salernitana at the Stadio Artemio Franchi in Serie A on Wednesday, with both sides having had similar seasons so far.

Fiorentina are currently 11th in the league, one point behind their opponents. Vincenzo Italiano's side have been in strong form of late, having won four of their last five games across all competitions on the trot. They will look to extend their streak with a win against Salernitana on Wednesday.

Salernitana are currently 9th in the table, eight points off Roma in sixth. Davide Nicola's side have been in good form of late, having won three of their last five games across all competitions. They will hope to continue that form with a win against Fiorentina on Wednesday.

Both teams will want to climb up the table with a win and that should make for a well contested matchup.

Fiorentina vs Salernitana Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

It's hard to choose between the two sides based on their recent head-to-head record, with both sides having won one of their last two meetings against each other.

Salernitana came away as 2-1 winners the last time the two sides met back in April. Goals from Milan Djuric and Federico Bonazzoli were enough to secure the victory on the night, with Riccardo Saponara getting on the scoresheet for Fiorentina.

Fiorentina are tied for the 9th best defense in the league, having only conceded 17 goals in their 13 games so far this season.

Salernitana have the 8th best attack in the league, having scored 18 goals in their 13 games so far this season.

Fiorentina vs Salernitana Prediction

Both sides have been in good form of late and that should come to the fore during the game on Wednesday.

Gaetano Castrovilli and Riccardo Sottil are both doubts, while Nicolas Gonzalez will miss the game for Fiorentina. Meanwhile, Salernitana will be without Matteo Lovato and Norbert Gyomber for the game.

It's hard to choose between the two sides based on their current form, but Fiorentina should have the quality to get past Salernitana on Wednesday.

We predict a tight game, with Fiorentina coming away with a slender victory.

Prediction: Fiorentina 2-1 Salernitana

Fiorentina vs Salernitana Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Fiorentina Win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score - YES (Both teams have been in strong form of late)

Tip 3 - Arthur Cabral to score (The striker has three goals in his last five games across all competitions)

