Fiorentina vs Salernitana Prediction and Betting Tips | December 3rd 2023

Fiorentina will entertain Salernitana at the Stadio Artemio Franchi in Serie A on Sunday.

The hosts suffered their fourth league defeat in five games last week, falling to a 1-0 away loss at AC Milan. They bounced back with a win in the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday, registering a comeback 2-1 win over Genk.

Lucas Martínez Quarta scored the equalizer in added time of the first half and Nicolás González bagged the match-winner in the 82nd minute from the penalty spot.

The visitors registered their first win of the league campaign last Saturday, as second-half goals from Grigoris Kastanos and Antonio Candreva helped them to a 2-1 comeback win over Lazio.

They remained at the bottom of the league table despite the win, with eight points to their name from 13 games. The hosts have 20 points and are in eighth place in the league table.

Fiorentina vs Salernitana Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 16 times in all competitions thus far. As expected, the hosts have the upper hand in this fixture with nine wins. The visitors have got the better of their northern rivals four times and three games have ended in draws.

The hosts were unbeaten in their two league meetings against the visitors last season, recording a 2-1 home win, and the reverse fixture ended in a 3-3 draw.

Salernitana have failed to score in four of their last five away games in the Serie A.

Fiorentina have failed to score in four of their last five league outings.

The visitors have the worst defensive record in the league this season, conceding 25 goals in 13 games, with 11 of them coming in six away games.

The visitors have just one win in their away games in 2023.

Fiorentina vs Salernitana Prediction

The Gigliati have a 100% home record against the visitors in all competitions, keeping six clean sheets in eight meetings. They have lost just twice in their last 14 home league games, recording eight wins, and are strong favorites. They have failed to score in four of their last five league games, which is a cause for concern.

Vincenzo Italiano will welcome back Rolando Mandragora to the lineup after missing out in the Conference League on Thursday. Giacomo Bonaventura will undergo a late fitness test while Gaetano Castrovilli and Dodo remain sidelined through injuries.

The Granata are unbeaten in their last two league outings, scoring two goals apiece in these games. They registered their first win of the season last week and will look to build on that form in this match. Interestingly, they have failed to earn a single point in away games against the Florence-based hosts and might struggle here.

Guillermo Ochoa is a confirmed absentee for the visitors while Loum Tchaouna and Norbert Gyömbér face late fitness tests. Head coach Filippo Inzaghi is likely to stick with the same starting XI from their win over Lazio.

While the visitors head into the match in better form than the hosts, considering the home advantage for Italiano's men, we back them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Fiorentina 2-1 Salernitana

Fiorentina vs Salernitana Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Fiorentina to win.

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Nicolás González to score or assist any time - Yes