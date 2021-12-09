Fiorentina vs Salernitana prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Fiorentina will be looking to make it three wins in a row when they welcome last-placed Salernitana to the Stadio Artemio Franchi in Serie A action on Saturday.

Fiorentina recorded a 3-2 away win at Bologna last week as Dusan Vlahovic scored the 13th Serie A goal of the campaign. Salernitana's struggles continued in the top-flight with another 2-0 loss. They conceded two early goals against AC Milan to concede a fifth defeat in their last six outings.

With both clubs taking part in the Coppa Italia in midweek, they'll be hoping to leave a good account of themselves in their league outing.

Fiorentina vs Salernitana Head-to-Head

There have been 12 meetings between the two sides across all competitions. Fiorentina have been the better side here and have seven wins to their name. The visiting side have won just three times while two games have ended in draws.

This will be the first top-flight meeting between the two sides since 1999. Salernitana are yet to pick up a point in their travels to Florence. They last met in Serie B action in 2004 at Saturday's venue. The game ended in a 1-0 win for the Viola.

Fiorentina form guide (Serie A): W-W-L-W-L

Salernitana form guide (Serie A): L-L-D-L-L

Fiorentina vs Salernitana Team News

Fiorentina

Matija Nastasić remains sidelined with a calf injury and will miss the game. Gaetano Castrovilli, who missed the game against Bologna, has returned to training and should start from the bench. Here are the rest of the absentees for the hosts:

Bartłomiej Drągowski - Thigh injury

Injured: Matija Nastasic, Bartlomiej Dragowski

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Salernitana

Cedric Gondo has been ruled out for the remainder of the year with a muscle injury. Stefan Strandberg underwent a physiotherapy session earlier this week and is a doubt ahead of this game. Here are the rest of the injuries for I Granata:

Matteo Ruggeri - Thigh injury

Antonio Russo - Finger injury

Mamadou Coulibaly - Undisclosed

Injured: Stefan Strandberg, Antonio Russo, Matteo Ruggari, Mamadou Coulibaly

Doubtful: Cedric Gondo

Suspended: None

Fiorentina vs Salernitana Predicted XI

Fiorentina Predicted XI (4-3-3): Pietro Terracciano; Cristiano Biraghi, Lucas Martinez Quarta, Nikola Milenkovic, Alvaro Odriozola; Youssef Maleh, Lucas Torreira, Giacomo Bonaventura; Riccardo Saponara, Jose Callejon, Dusan Vlahovic

Salernitana Predicted XI (4-4-1-1): Vid Belec; Frederic Veseli, Norbert Gyomber, Riccardo Gagliolo, Luca Ranieri; Lassana Coulibaly, Francesco Di Tacchio, Leonardo Capezzi, Milan Duric; Franck Ribéry; Simeon Nwankwo

Fiorentina vs Salernitana Prediction

Salernitana have the worst attacking record in the league and have scored just 11 goals so far. They also have one of the worst defensive records and have let in 33 goals.

Fiorentina have looked sharp in their recent outings and have scored 11 goals in their last four matches. A win for the home side is on the cards here.

Prediction: Fiorentina 2-0 Salernitana

Edited by Peter P