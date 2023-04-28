Fiorentina vs Sampdoria Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th April 2023

The Serie A returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Sampdoria lock horns with Fiorentina in an important encounter at the Stadio Artemio Franchi on Sunday.

Fiorentina vs Sampdoria Preview

Sampdoria are currently rooted to the bottom of the Serie A standings and have struggled to cope with the rigours of the top flight this season. The away side held Spezia to a 1-1 draw last week and will look to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Fiorentina, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent so far this season. La Viola were held to a disappointing 0-0 draw by Cremonense in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Fiorentina vs Sampdoria Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Fiorentina have a good recent record against Sampdoria and have won 15 out of the last 37 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Sampdoria's 11 victories.

After a run of five draws in seven matches between Sampdoria and Fiorentina in the Serie A, the two teams have not played out a single draw in the last seven league games between the two teams.

Fiorentina have found the back of the net in each of their last 17 matches against Sampdoria in the Serie A - their longest such streak against a single opponent in the competition.

Sampdoria are unbeaten in six of their last seven Serie A matches against Fiorentina in the second half of the season - their previous such defeat came in February 2020.

Fiorentina are unbeaten in their last five home games in the Serie A but have played out draws in their last two such matches.

Fiorentina vs Sampdoria Prediction

Fiorentina have a good squad at their disposal and have been a robust outfit at the Stadio Artemio Franchi. The hosts were wasteful against Cremonense this week and will need to be more clinical this weekend.

Sampdoria have endured an abysmal season so far and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. Fiorentina are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Fiorentina 3-1 Sampdoria

Fiorentina vs Sampdoria Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Fiorentina

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Fiorentina to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Riccardo Saponara to score - Yes

